Connecticut Blood Center declares blood emergency following snowstorm

The Connecticut Blood Center has declared a blood emergency after the organization says this week's snowstorm caused a shortage in blood supply.

The Connecticut Blood Center says the snowstorm resulted in the loss of nearly 100 appointments due to lower donor turnout and canceled blood drives.

The Connecticut Blood Center says its agency, along with the Rhode Island Blood Center, needs to collect 250 donations each day to help meet demand for the patients and hospitals it services.

The Connecticut Blood Center adds inventory is at a critically grave level.

The region is currently at a one-to-two-day supply level when it should be at a five-to-seven-day supply level.

The Connecticut Blood Center says this latest shortage comes after a difficult February where its blood centers saw some of the worst donation levels in more than five years.

There is an urgent need for all blood types, but especially Type O and platelets.

Officials are asking the community to consider donating blood in order to help get back to adequate levels.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-283-8385 or click here .