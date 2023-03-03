Open in App
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
14-Year-Old Hit, Killed While Crossing Busy Long Island Roadway

By Kathy Reakes,

5 days ago

A 14-year-old Long Island boy was hit and killed while crossing a busy roadway.

The crash took place in Suffolk County around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2 on Route 347 at Wireless Road in Setauket.

Suffolk County Police detectives said David Zerella, age 36, of Port Jefferson, was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger westbound on Route 347 at Wireless Road when his car struck a bicyclist who was crossing Route 347 against the light.

The bicyclist, Qamat Shah of Setauket, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Zerella and his passenger were not injured.

The Dodge was impounded for a safety check. No charges have been filed to date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

