LeBron James Missed More Games In The Last 5 Seasons With The Lakers Than In The First 15 Seasons Of His NBA Career

By Aikansh Chaudhary,

5 days ago

LeBron James has missed 100 games in the last 5 seasons with the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is usually considered one of the most durable players in the history of the NBA. James has always been very cautious with his fitness, and for the most part of his career, he managed to stay fit during the regular season and the postseason.

However, since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James ' fitness has seemingly taken a hit. So much so that in the first 15 seasons of his NBA career, LeBron missed just 71 games due to injury. On the other hand, in the previous five seasons of his career, he has already missed 100 games due to injury.

It is evident from the fact that during his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James had an availability percentage of over 90%. But since donning the Purple and Gold jersey, LeBron's availability percentage has dropped to 73% .

Although James has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA, he has still played 82 games only once in his career . So while fans were certainly not expecting the King to magically play 82 games a season during the final stretch of his career, they still expected him to be available for the Lakers for more games than he has done so far.

LeBron James Is Out With An Injury Once Again

LeBron James is currently 38 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. There are no doubts about that. Unfortunately, LeBron's fitness during his time with the Lakers has taken a huge hit.

It became evident when LeBron injured his foot again. He is expected to be reevaluated once again in three weeks. This has led the Lakers to seriously consider the possibility to finish the remainder of the regular season without their best player .

Considering the fact that the Lakers are making their final push of the season and need all the help that they can get, James potentially being out for the rest of the regular season is not a piece of good news for the Laker Nation.

