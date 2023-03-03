Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
Driver Suspected Of Causing Metro Bus Crash Reportedly Failed To Wear Glasses: Officials

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago

The driver of a van police say was responsible for a massive Metro bus accident has been charged with several infractions, police say.

Metro Transit Police announced that the driver of the van was charged with unsafe lane change, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, improper right turn, and failure to wear a corrective lens after the accident caused a Metro bus to drive into a Wheaton jewelry store.

Drivers in Wheaton were delayed the morning of Thursday, March 2 after the bus collided with the store in the area of Viers Mill Road and University Boulevard East, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The building was luckily unoccupied at the time of the crash, which saw the Metro bus drive fully inside the store.

Rescue crews arrived immediately and transported the bus driver and two others to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

