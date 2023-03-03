Paul Vallas defends himself after Brandon Johnson's charges of racial discrimination

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayoral hopeful Paul Vallas is countering accusations from his runoff opponent that he harbors racist views.

After former Secretary of State Jesse White endorsed Paul Vallas’ mayoral bid, rival Brandon Johnson’s campaign issued a press release saying Vallas expressed discriminatory views about black life on a 2021 right-wing podcast.

Vallas said he wouldn’t respond to Johnson, then did.

“I think my record of serving minority communities in four different cities is clear, from building schools to incorporating Black history and African history to the curriculum year-around,” Vallas said.

He said he hopes his campaign will be about issues.

“The city is looking for solutions, here, serious solutions. They’re looking for a serious discussion. I am a serious candidate with a real record,” Vallas added.

He promises to discuss it in detail.

“If there’s going to be any divisiveness in the campaign, it’s going to be a product of my opponent’s rhetoric,” Vallas said.

