Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Paul Vallas defends himself after Brandon Johnson's charges of racial discrimination

By Craig Dellimore,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6MDK_0l6fHCoJ00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayoral hopeful Paul Vallas is countering accusations from his runoff opponent that he harbors racist views.

After former Secretary of State Jesse White endorsed Paul Vallas’ mayoral bid, rival Brandon Johnson’s campaign issued a press release saying Vallas expressed discriminatory views about black life on a 2021 right-wing podcast.

Vallas said he wouldn’t respond to Johnson, then did.

“I think my record of serving minority communities in four different cities is clear, from building schools to incorporating Black history and African history to the curriculum year-around,” Vallas said.

He said he hopes his campaign will be about issues.

“The city is looking for solutions, here, serious solutions. They’re looking for a serious discussion. I am a serious candidate with a real record,” Vallas added.

He promises to discuss it in detail.

“If there’s going to be any divisiveness in the campaign, it’s going to be a product of my opponent’s rhetoric,” Vallas said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Mayoral hopefuls pressed about past controversial statements
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Judge rejects feds' request to call 'Chicago Machine' expert witness in corruption trial
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Lightfoot praises her outgoing police superintendent
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Willie Wilson endorses Paul Vallas; SEIU Local 1 backs Brandon Johnson for mayor
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Two assistant state’s attorneys charged in wrongful murder conviction of Jackie Wilson
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
UIC Students Will Protest Far-Right Speakers Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens Thursday
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Under pressure from city’s watchdog, CPD reopens probe of cop who wore extremist symbol during racial justice protest
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Toni Preckwinkle, respected CPS principal announce Chicago mayoral endorsements
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Mayoral hopefuls Johnson, Vallas garner dueling endorsements
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Vallas and Johnson Fight for Key Endorsements in the Chicago 2023 Mayoral Runoff
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Vallas, Johnson receive dueling endorsements in push for Black voters
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mourners honor fallen CPD Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso at funeral visitation
Oak Lawn, IL4 hours ago
First Black woman to lead NEIU accuses board of discrimination and ethics violations
Chicago, IL2 days ago
David Brown Resigns as a CPD Officer
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Joliet to elect mayor, city council members on April 4
Joliet, IL6 hours ago
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Did Biden Take Notice of Emphasis on Crime in Chicago Mayoral Race?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Gallows humor? Accused cop killers say some email between police bosses raises red flags.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Tumultuous relationship ends in murder at suburban motel: prosecutors
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Italian-American activists say Chicago mayoral candidate has promised to return Columbus statues
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Proposed Illinois bill would ban schools from referring students to police to be ticketed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Voting plans for April 4 election underway in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Black Wards had lowest voter turnout among Chicago’s ethnic groups
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ron Onesti: ‘Our community is concerned about crime, the Columbus statue is further down the line’
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Can a machine be racist? AI has shown troubling signs of bias, but there are reasons for optimism
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Boyfriend left pregnant woman for dead after robbery went bad: source
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Ald. La Spata ‘encouraged’ by slim margin in 1st Ward — but casts wary eye to ballots trickling in by mail
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss in Chicago is ‘warning sign for the country’
Chicago, IL3 days ago
NYC Mayor's Warning to America: Lori Lightfoot's Loss is a Sign of What's to Come
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Local Voices: Thornton Township concerns
Thornton, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy