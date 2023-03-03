Open in App
TikToker Comes Up with the Most Entertaining 'Dinner and a Movie' Experiences

By Tamika M. Murray,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtrM7_0l6fHA2r00

We love to have dinner and a movie. It’s a fun way to unwind after a hectic day or catch up with loved ones. You'll enjoy today's post if you enjoy dinner and a movie.

TikTok content creator @b.ritt_lynn shared a video of her meal prep for her dinner and a movie night. Everything looked delicious. We'd love to come over to their house.

Nothing is better than settling in for the night with dinner and a movie. It creates a warm, cozy vibe for everyone. Plus, you don’t have to worry about overspending on junk food at the concession stand. The food cooked in the video had us all hungry. The French Onion Soup, the bread, the pumpkin pasties, and the mocktails made us drool. We can’t think of a better way to enjoy Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Although having a cast member joining you for dinner and a movie might top it, that’s about it.

Let’s see how the TikTokers responded to this video. User @Chelsea wrote, “These are awesome.” @francesca gavula said, “God, I’ve been CRAVING French onion soup.” @desupepper exclaimed, “These make me so happy!” @Sydnie Finegold joked, “Yo can you adopt me? I clean good. LOL.” @Kemani B. remarked, “I love your videos.” @Rch2992 said, “I’m so invested in this page now.” @Mine exclaimed, “I need the recipes!”

Well, the TikTokers enjoyed this video as much as we did. We look forward to seeing more dinner and movie content. To stay up-to-date on videos, visit @b.ritt_lynn’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find, but it’ll be entertaining.

