Tornado watch issued as Rome City Schools call early dismissal
By National Weather Service,
5 days ago
The Rome City Schools are dismissing early today as high winds blow into the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of Northwest Georgia through 5 p.m. today.
From Rome City Schools:
Elementary Schools: 12:30 pm dismissalCar riders and student drivers: 1:00 pmHigh school and Middle School bus riders: 1:30 pmAfter-school activities: canceledHigh school athletics: Plan to attend scheduled events. Please stay tuned for updates from coaches.
Weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 74. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Comments / 0