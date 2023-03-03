Tornado watch issued as Rome City Schools call early dismissal

A rough afternoon is possible with a tornado watch until 5 this afternoon for parts of Northwest Georgia (yellow), high wind warnings in the top tier counties (orange area) and wind advisory for most others (brown). National Weather Service

The Rome City Schools are dismissing early today as high winds blow into the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of Northwest Georgia through 5 p.m. today.

From Rome City Schools:

Elementary Schools: 12:30 pm dismissalCar riders and student drivers: 1:00 pmHigh school and Middle School bus riders: 1:30 pmAfter-school activities: canceledHigh school athletics: Plan to attend scheduled events. Please stay tuned for updates from coaches.

Weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 74. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 46.