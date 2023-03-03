Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Nick Saban Is Not A Fan Of New SEC Schedule Proposal

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvE5z_0l6fH7Tv00

We now know that, at long last, Texas and Oklahoma will complete the years-long process of moving from the Big 12 to the SEC in time for the 2024 college football season .

The league ballooning from 14 teams to 16 is going to necessitate a change to its scheduling model. That much has been apparent for a while. However, there has been debate over what, exactly, the new schedules will look like.

The favorite seems to be doing away with the East and West divisions and having each team play three annual rivals and six teams every other year on a rotating basis. That idea received some pushback this week from a powerful adversary.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that, while he's long been a proponent of playing more SEC games, he believes it would be unfair to have Alabama play Auburn, LSU and Tennessee every season.

“I’ve always been an advocate for playing more [conference] games,” Saban says. “But if you play more games, I think you have to get the three fixed [opponents] right. They’re giving us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they come to that [decision].”

While no decision has actually been finalized about who each team's three permanent opponents would be in a nine-game slate, it would be a surprise if those weren't the three teams Alabama faced every year thanks to their traditional rivalries with each. It should be noted that the Crimson Tide already face each of those teams every season in the league's current scheduling format.

Dellenger wrote that the SEC is expected to try and build some competitive balance into the permanent opponents, should those be adopted, using a "10-year success metric" to do so.

Based on that metric, Tennessee would likely be viewed as one of the bottom five programs in the conference. However, to Saban's point, the Volunteers appear to have turned a corner under head coach Josh Heupel, going 11-2 (including a win over Alabama) and finishing No. 6 in the AP poll in Heupel's second year.

“We got three teams and two of them are in the top 10 and the other is in the top 10 a lot,” Saban said. “Look, historically over a 25-year history, and the three best teams in the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. You look historically at 25 years, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the three best teams in the West. So we’re playing them all.”

Saban believes the eight-game model, which would have each team play one permanent opponent and seven rotating ones each season, would be better in terms of balance.

Whatever he decides to do about the schedule, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is never going to please everyone. Sankey surely knows that.

But Saban isn't just anyone. Given the seven-time national champ's stature within the league and college football as a whole, his words could carry a lot of weight here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Look: New Team Predicted To Land No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ryan Day Is Facing Criticism For Controversial Marvin Harrison Jr. Decision
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL12 days ago
Breaking down the possibility of Colorado's in-state rival Colorado State joining the Pac-12
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Texas Longhorns Announce Huge Arch Manning Update
Austin, TX2 days ago
Son Of NFL Wide Receiver Shares Photo From Ohio State Recruiting Visit
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Derrick Henry Asked About 1 Team During NFL Pro Bowl
Nashville, TN2 days ago
NFC Team Reportedly Has 'Very Real' Interest In Lamar Jackson Trade
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Houston Texans Claimed Quarterback Off Waivers On Wednesday
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Lamar Jackson Trade
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Next Team
Green Bay, WI7 hours ago
Deion Sanders has been close to the former elite cornerback for nearly 20 years
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Make Plans Regarding Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Trade Rumor Swirling About Dallas Cowboys, Star Wide Receiver
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Calvin Ridley's Brutally Honest Admission
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
Chiefs Reportedly Make Stunning Decision On Frank Clark
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Details Emerge About The Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins Situation
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Chiefs Announced Surprising Roster Decision On Monday
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Controversial Opinion
Columbus, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy