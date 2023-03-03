Nick Saban Is Not A Fan Of New SEC Schedule Proposal

We now know that, at long last, Texas and Oklahoma will complete the years-long process of moving from the Big 12 to the SEC in time for the 2024 college football season .

The league ballooning from 14 teams to 16 is going to necessitate a change to its scheduling model. That much has been apparent for a while. However, there has been debate over what, exactly, the new schedules will look like.

The favorite seems to be doing away with the East and West divisions and having each team play three annual rivals and six teams every other year on a rotating basis. That idea received some pushback this week from a powerful adversary.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that, while he's long been a proponent of playing more SEC games, he believes it would be unfair to have Alabama play Auburn, LSU and Tennessee every season.

“I’ve always been an advocate for playing more [conference] games,” Saban says. “But if you play more games, I think you have to get the three fixed [opponents] right. They’re giving us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they come to that [decision].”

While no decision has actually been finalized about who each team's three permanent opponents would be in a nine-game slate, it would be a surprise if those weren't the three teams Alabama faced every year thanks to their traditional rivalries with each. It should be noted that the Crimson Tide already face each of those teams every season in the league's current scheduling format.

Dellenger wrote that the SEC is expected to try and build some competitive balance into the permanent opponents, should those be adopted, using a "10-year success metric" to do so.

Based on that metric, Tennessee would likely be viewed as one of the bottom five programs in the conference. However, to Saban's point, the Volunteers appear to have turned a corner under head coach Josh Heupel, going 11-2 (including a win over Alabama) and finishing No. 6 in the AP poll in Heupel's second year.

“We got three teams and two of them are in the top 10 and the other is in the top 10 a lot,” Saban said. “Look, historically over a 25-year history, and the three best teams in the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. You look historically at 25 years, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the three best teams in the West. So we’re playing them all.”

Saban believes the eight-game model, which would have each team play one permanent opponent and seven rotating ones each season, would be better in terms of balance.

Whatever he decides to do about the schedule, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is never going to please everyone. Sankey surely knows that.

But Saban isn't just anyone. Given the seven-time national champ's stature within the league and college football as a whole, his words could carry a lot of weight here.