Alvin Kamara makes major decision after assault charges

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded not guilty in his assault case and will fight the charges. Kamara is being accused of assaulting a man in Las Vegas last year during the week of the Pro Bowl.

Kamara’s court date has been set for July 31st which will take place just before the Saints’ first NFL preseason game of the year.

Prosecutors, in this case, have charged Kamara with one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery as well as one felony count of battery with substantial bodily harm after they say that he attacked a man inside The Cromwell Hotel and Casino back in February of 2022.

The alleged argument reportedly started when Kamara got into it with the victim, Darnell Greene over an elevator outside of the hotel.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, who was also involved in this incident, pleaded not guilty as well. Kamara was allowed to play the whole 2022 season despite this case hanging over his head.

But if he is even found not guilty, and he doesn’t serve jail time, he may be suspended by the NFL for a certain number of games due to the league’s personal conduct policy.

