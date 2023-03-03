Throughout his two seasons as a starter with the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback C.J. Stroud did not show off his athleticism or running ability all that much, but ahead of the NFL Draft, he wants to make sure everyone knows he is fully capable of running the football.

During a press conference at the NFL Combine on Friday morning, Stroud defended his ability to run the ball, pointing out that there were times throughout his career when he did use his running ability.

“If you turn on the film and really watch what I do and you really look at film game to game, I have used my athleticism,” Stroud said according to ESPN. “Not just in the Georgia game, where I did it a lot, but I’ve done it in every other game.

“I’ve had tough third-down runs. I’ve had tough fourth-down runs. But there were times where I didn’t run the ball or maybe I should have. That’s something I learned. That’s what football is all about. It’s about stepping back up to the plate and fixing those problems.”

Still, Stroud knows that he probably didn’t run the ball as much as he should have, and he has regrets about that.

“I’ll be honest with you, I told them like I’ll tell y’all,” Stroud said. “I didn’t do it a lot in college [run], and I feel like I should have. It’s something I do regret. I feel like I could have done it a lot more.”

We’ll have to see how willing Stroud is to use his legs at the NFL level.

[ ESPN ]

The post C.J. Stroud passionately defends his running ability appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .