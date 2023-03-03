Open in App
Denver, CO
Paul George gives insight into why Nikola Jokic is so hard to stop: “He just knows his game”

By Peter Sunjic,

5 days ago

One of the league's most versatile defender, PG, discusses why The Joker is difficult to contain.

Paul George, Nikola Jokic, and Mason Plumlee

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most skilled big men of all time, Nikola Jokic , has been a driving force for the Denver Nuggets this season, who are currently on top of the Western Conference standings.

And the skillset of the front-runner for this year's MVP award has recently attracted the attention of more players and coaches around the league.

Clippers ’ superstar Paul George is one of the guys that lauded Jokic for yet another outstanding season, explaining why he is such a menace for opposing defenses.

“It’s crazy because he is not, by any means, the athletic guy on the floor. But he just knows his game. I think he is a player who knows who he is on the court.” George stated in the most recent episode of The Old Man and the Tree .

Matchup nightmare

Denver has a perfect record this year versus the Los Angeles team, winning each game by a margin of at least ten points. In their last outing against each other, Jokic recorded 40 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists to help his team win 134-124 in overtime. The Serbian center also recorded 15 triple-doubles in his last 20 games.

Although he can't boast of enviable athleticism, The Joker makes up for it all with his incredible basketball intelligence and resourcefulness. It is often impossible to stop him because he finds the best solution in every situation, says PG.

“You put a small guy on him, he punishes ‘em, somebody his size, he uses his smarts and wits. It’s a tough matchup. And it's one we failed to figure out so far.”

Ability to control the ball

“I was blown away because I have quick hands, and some of the passes they were throwing to him, they were kinda out of his range, but the way he could tip it and get it back to himself, those are usually steals. If that ball is thrown out of your area, I’m getting it”

Throughout his career, George was consistently regarded as one of the league's top defenders. It, therefore, speaks a lot that he selects Jokic as a special player who is challenging to stop and defend against.

One of the overlooked aspects of his game is the ability to control the ball while under the pressure of getting doubled. Oftentimes the passes are overthrown or underthrown to him, but he is able to recover most of those while the defense is trying to deny him. When he gets the rock in his sweet spot, he goes to work, looking for a bucket or finding an open teammate.

“He is just a tough cover, we tried everything. From switching to putting myself, Kawhi on him to having Mas (Plumlee) guard him. We had no answer for him.”

