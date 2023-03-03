Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

Larsa Pippen says Michael Jordan approves of her relationship with his son

By Matthew Dugandzic,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqLyG_0l6fDoId00

The GOAT gave his blessing.

Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, and Larsa Pippen

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports© Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the most notorious women in the NBA world, Larsa Pippen , is back in the news after she recently came out and said she got the blessing of the legendary Michael Jordan to date his son Marcus .

"Everyone is fine. When you're an adult, your parents want to see you happy. Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah," Larsa told Hall . "I feel like -- we've spent holidays together, and it's good. We're in a great place."

Taking it to the next level

As if the beef between one of the most iconic duos in NBA history after The Last Dance wasn't enough, Scottie's ex-wife decided to take it up a notch by starting to date Michael's son.

Pippen has been divorced from Larsa for quite some time, but the public image and actions of her ex-wife made Scottie a target of a lot of ridicule, and with her taking a step up, dating the son of his former teammate and enemy, you couldn't help but feel sorry for poor Scottie.

But this isn't just a fling used to provoke the ex-husband; according to Larsa, as she claims, they are in love and spending holidays together, meeting the parents. Also, the blessing of #23 has been confirmed to only add fuel to the fire of this unbelievable story.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance Larsa made news with her love adventures, as she was linked to various younger NBA players in the past. Most notably, Malik Beasley, who left his partner and the mother of his child to pursue a love interest.

It didn't work out, but coincidentally, Beasley is of recently a Laker and teammates with the rookie guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Scottie and Larsa. Talk about an awkward situation. It's a cold world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Scottie Pippen recalls Clyde Drexler’s Michael Jordan bitterness lead to him not fitting with Olympic Dream Team 1992
Portland, OR2 days ago
Michael Jordan Said He Would Still Play The Game Of Basketball Even If He Didn't Get Paid: "No One Can Pay For The Love That I Have For The Game"
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
"The media blew things up" - Toni Kukoc breaks down the truth about his relationship with Scottie Pippen
Chicago, IL2 days ago
NFC Team Reportedly Has 'Very Real' Interest In Lamar Jackson Trade
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
“You got people getting up at 6 am doing 12-hour shifts” - Josh Hart refuses to cite fatigue as an excuse for the New York Knicks’ loss
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Leave
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Alicia Keys ‘Ran Away’ to a Surprising Country When She Had Her 1st Breakdown as an Adult
New York City, NY19 days ago
“We were outmatched at that point” - Paul George explains why overcoming LeBron James' Miami Heat was so difficult
Miami, FL2 days ago
Wizards Acquire Former MVP
Washington, DC2 days ago
Bill Simmons pours gasoline on the James Harden/Houston Rockets rumors - “It seems like a foregone conclusion”
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy