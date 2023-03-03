Larsa Pippen says Michael Jordan approves of her relationship with his son

The GOAT gave his blessing.

One of the most notorious women in the NBA world, Larsa Pippen , is back in the news after she recently came out and said she got the blessing of the legendary Michael Jordan to date his son Marcus .

"Everyone is fine. When you're an adult, your parents want to see you happy. Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah," Larsa told Hall . "I feel like -- we've spent holidays together, and it's good. We're in a great place."

Taking it to the next level

As if the beef between one of the most iconic duos in NBA history after The Last Dance wasn't enough, Scottie's ex-wife decided to take it up a notch by starting to date Michael's son.

Pippen has been divorced from Larsa for quite some time, but the public image and actions of her ex-wife made Scottie a target of a lot of ridicule, and with her taking a step up, dating the son of his former teammate and enemy, you couldn't help but feel sorry for poor Scottie.

But this isn't just a fling used to provoke the ex-husband; according to Larsa, as she claims, they are in love and spending holidays together, meeting the parents. Also, the blessing of #23 has been confirmed to only add fuel to the fire of this unbelievable story.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance Larsa made news with her love adventures, as she was linked to various younger NBA players in the past. Most notably, Malik Beasley, who left his partner and the mother of his child to pursue a love interest.

It didn't work out, but coincidentally, Beasley is of recently a Laker and teammates with the rookie guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Scottie and Larsa. Talk about an awkward situation. It's a cold world.