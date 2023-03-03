Little Girls Comes Running When Daddy Opens the Freezer Door

Pretty early on, kids figure out what certain noises in their home mean. Keys jingling in the door? Mommy or daddy is home! The water running? Time for a bath! And if there's a sound that's associated with some sort of treat, then they're really interested when they hear that one.

That's what's going on in this video from @a.d.woods . A toddler girl hears her dad open the freezer door, and she knows what that usually means...some kind of frozen treat. Her response is totally understandable.

"I want some!" Well, of course she does! Really good things come out of the freezer...ice cream, popsicles...she doesn't want to get left out of whatever daddy has going on there. But does daddy have anything, or is he just pulling his little girl's leg? It's hard to tell in this video.

Interestingly, lots of commenters thought that this dad sounded like he turned into Adam Sandler at the end of the video there when he kind of lost it, but it was pretty funny. They also totally understood why this little girl came running when she did.

"She was already 'I want some' before hitting that corner lol" - Rebecca

"she looked at you like 'Wellll'" - Clint Clark

"Too damn cute too damn cute" - anwar agag

"my spirit toddler" - Joy Moore705

Who doesn't want to know what's in the freezer? This little one just wants to make sure she's not missing out.

