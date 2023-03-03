Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Nationwide posts record revenue of $57 billion in 2022 amid challenges of weather, economy

By Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch,

5 days ago
Nationwide posted record sales in 2022 amid a challenging stew of issues ranging from higher interest rates, more costly claims, supply chain problems, distracted driving,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy