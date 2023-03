Buy Now Wamego’s Kirby McKee (4) looks to pass to a teammate during a game against Chapman earlier this season. Annie Wolfe | The Times

Four area teams punched their tickets to their sub-state championships on Wednesday and Thursday.

In 3A play, the No. 4 Riley County girls upset No. 1 Atchison County Community 39-36 Thursday evening at Marysville. That win moves the Falcons (14-7) into the sub-state championship against No. 2 Nemaha Central on Saturday.