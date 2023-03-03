Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Gentlemen's Agreement Agreement and Competitive Settings

Weapons, attachments, equipment, perks, field upgrades, and streaks that are not allowed in the 2023 Call of Duty League MW2.
Restricted items in the Call of Duty League are everchanging, and players get more playing time on the new game of Modern Warfare 2 ; that's beginning to be the case more so this year.
The Kastov-74u, Fennec 45, and STB 556 were quickly part of the GA early in the new CDL season. And once players got ahold of the M4, that quickly found its way to the GA list.
Below is the list of restricted weapons, perks, equipment, field upgrades, and perks, as well as the map and game modes the Call of Duty League Pros play on.
Restricted Items
Primary Weapons
- Battle Rifles (All)
- LACHMANN-762
- SO-14
- FTAC RECON
- TAQ-V
- Assault Rifles
- M4
- Kastov-74U
- STB 556
- ISO Hemlock
- Shotguns (All)
- LOCKWOOD 300
- EXPEDITE 12
- BRYSON 800
- BRYSON 890
- Light Machine Guns (All)
- SAKIN MG38
- HCR 56
- 556 ICARUS
- RAAL MG
- RPK
- RAPP H
- Marksman Rifles
- EBR-14
- SP-R 208
- LOCKWOOD MK2
- LM-S
- SA-B 50
- TAQ-M
- Snipers (All)
- Only ONE player is allowed per team to use a sniper on Search and Destroy
Secondary Weapons
- Handguns
- P890
- .50 GS
- Basilisk
- X13 Auto
Attachments
Removed all M4 attachments
- Optic
- Thermal (All)
- Night Vision (All)
- Ammunition
- Armor Piercing (All)
- Frangible (All)
- Hollowpoint (All)
- Overpressured (All)
- Explosive (All)
- Incendiary (All)
- Snakeshot (All)
- Underbarrels
- SPW 40MM
- Corvus Masterkey
- Any attachment that improves hip-fire accuracy
Tactical
- Shock Stick
- Decoy Grenade
- Spotter Scope
- Stim
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Snapshot Grenade
- Tear Gas
- Smoke Grenade
- Flash Grenade
Lethal
- Proximity Mine
- Molotov Cocktail
- C4
- Claymore
- Thermite
- Throwing Knife
- Drill Charge
Perks
- Overkill
- Tracker
- Strong Arm
- Extra Tactical
- Resupply
- Spotter
Ultimate Perks (All)
- Hardline
- High Alert
- Ghost
- Quick Fix
- Overclock
- Survivor
- Birdseye
Field Upgrades
- Tactical Camera
- Inflatable Decoy
- DDOS
- Deployable Cover
- Munitions Box
- Loadout Drop
- Portable Radar
- Tactical Insertion
- Battle Rage
- Recon Drone
- Smoke Airdrop
- Suppression Mine
- Anti-Armor Rounds
Streaks
- UAV
- Bomb Drone
- Counter UAV
- Care Package
- Cluster Mine
- Mortar Strike
- Sentry Gun
- VTOL
- Overwatch Helo
- Wheelson-HS
- Stealth Bomber
- Chopper Gunner
- Emergency Airdrop
- Gunship
- Advanced UAV
- Juggernaut
Maps and Modes
Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenbergh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenbergh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenbergh Hotel
- El Asilo
