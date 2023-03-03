Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Gentlemen's Agreement Agreement and Competitive Settings

Weapons, attachments, equipment, perks, field upgrades, and streaks that are not allowed in the 2023 Call of Duty League MW2.

Restricted items in the Call of Duty League are everchanging, and players get more playing time on the new game of Modern Warfare 2 ; that's beginning to be the case more so this year.

The Kastov-74u, Fennec 45, and STB 556 were quickly part of the GA early in the new CDL season. And once players got ahold of the M4, that quickly found its way to the GA list.

Below is the list of restricted weapons, perks, equipment, field upgrades, and perks, as well as the map and game modes the Call of Duty League Pros play on.

Restricted Items

Primary Weapons

Battle Rifles (All)

(All) LACHMANN-762



SO-14



FTAC RECON



TAQ-V

Assault Rifles

M4



Kastov-74U



STB 556



ISO Hemlock

SMGs

Fennec 45

Shotguns (All)

(All) LOCKWOOD 300



EXPEDITE 12



BRYSON 800



BRYSON 890

Light Machine Guns (All)

(All) SAKIN MG38



HCR 56



556 ICARUS



RAAL MG



RPK



RAPP H

Marksman Rifles

EBR-14



SP-R 208



LOCKWOOD MK2



LM-S



SA-B 50



TAQ-M

Snipers (All)

(All) Only ONE player is allowed per team to use a sniper on Search and Destroy

Melee

Riot Shield

Secondary Weapons

Launchers (All)

(All) PILA



STRELA-P



JOKR



PRG-7

Handguns

P890



.50 GS



Basilisk



X13 Auto

Attachments

Removed all M4 attachments

Silencers (All)

Lasers (All)

Optic

Thermal (All)



Night Vision (All)

Ammunition

Armor Piercing (All)



Frangible (All)



Hollowpoint (All)



Overpressured (All)



Explosive (All)



Incendiary (All)



Snakeshot (All)

Underbarrels

SPW 40MM



Corvus Masterkey



Any attachment that improves hip-fire accuracy

Tactical

Shock Stick

Decoy Grenade

Spotter Scope

Stim

Heartbeat Sensor

Snapshot Grenade

Tear Gas

Smoke Grenade

Flash Grenade

Lethal

Proximity Mine

Molotov Cocktail

C4

Claymore

Thermite

Throwing Knife

Drill Charge

Perks

Overkill

Tracker

Strong Arm

Extra Tactical

Resupply

Spotter

Ultimate Perks (All)

Hardline

High Alert

Ghost

Quick Fix

Overclock

Survivor

Birdseye

Field Upgrades

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

DDOS

Deployable Cover

Munitions Box

Loadout Drop

Portable Radar

Tactical Insertion

Battle Rage

Recon Drone

Smoke Airdrop

Suppression Mine

Anti-Armor Rounds

Streaks

UAV

Bomb Drone

Counter UAV

Care Package

Cluster Mine

Mortar Strike

Sentry Gun

VTOL

Overwatch Helo

Wheelson-HS

Stealth Bomber

Chopper Gunner

Emergency Airdrop

Gunship

Advanced UAV

Juggernaut

Maps and Modes

Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Control