Open in App
eSports Illustrated on FanNation

Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Gentlemen's Agreement Agreement and Competitive Settings

By Zack Patraw,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So8hh_0l6f9e4o00

Weapons, attachments, equipment, perks, field upgrades, and streaks that are not allowed in the 2023 Call of Duty League MW2.

Restricted items in the Call of Duty League are everchanging, and players get more playing time on the new game of Modern Warfare 2 ; that's beginning to be the case more so this year.

The Kastov-74u, Fennec 45, and STB 556 were quickly part of the GA early in the new CDL season. And once players got ahold of the M4, that quickly found its way to the GA list.

Below is the list of restricted weapons, perks, equipment, field upgrades, and perks, as well as the map and game modes the Call of Duty League Pros play on.

Restricted Items

Primary Weapons

  • Battle Rifles (All)
    • LACHMANN-762
    • SO-14
    • FTAC RECON
    • TAQ-V
  • Assault Rifles
    • M4
    • Kastov-74U
    • STB 556
    • ISO Hemlock
  • SMGs
    • Fennec 45
  • Shotguns (All)
    • LOCKWOOD 300
    • EXPEDITE 12
    • BRYSON 800
    • BRYSON 890
  • Light Machine Guns (All)
    • SAKIN MG38
    • HCR 56
    • 556 ICARUS
    • RAAL MG
    • RPK
    • RAPP H
  • Marksman Rifles
    • EBR-14
    • SP-R 208
    • LOCKWOOD MK2
    • LM-S
    • SA-B 50
    • TAQ-M
  • Snipers (All)
    • Only ONE player is allowed per team to use a sniper on Search and Destroy
  • Melee
    • Riot Shield

Secondary Weapons

  • Launchers (All)
    • PILA
    • STRELA-P
    • JOKR
    • PRG-7
  • Handguns
    • P890
    • .50 GS
    • Basilisk
    • X13 Auto

Attachments

Removed all M4 attachments

  • Silencers (All)
  • Lasers (All)
  • Optic
    • Thermal (All)
    • Night Vision (All)
  • Ammunition
    • Armor Piercing (All)
    • Frangible (All)
    • Hollowpoint (All)
    • Overpressured (All)
    • Explosive (All)
    • Incendiary (All)
    • Snakeshot (All)
  • Underbarrels
    • SPW 40MM
    • Corvus Masterkey
    • Any attachment that improves hip-fire accuracy

Tactical

  • Shock Stick
  • Decoy Grenade
  • Spotter Scope
  • Stim
  • Heartbeat Sensor
  • Snapshot Grenade
  • Tear Gas
  • Smoke Grenade
  • Flash Grenade

Lethal

  • Proximity Mine
  • Molotov Cocktail
  • C4
  • Claymore
  • Thermite
  • Throwing Knife
  • Drill Charge

Perks

  • Overkill
  • Tracker
  • Strong Arm
  • Extra Tactical
  • Resupply
  • Spotter

Ultimate Perks (All)

  • Hardline
  • High Alert
  • Ghost
  • Quick Fix
  • Overclock
  • Survivor
  • Birdseye

Field Upgrades

  • Tactical Camera
  • Inflatable Decoy
  • DDOS
  • Deployable Cover
  • Munitions Box
  • Loadout Drop
  • Portable Radar
  • Tactical Insertion
  • Battle Rage
  • Recon Drone
  • Smoke Airdrop
  • Suppression Mine
  • Anti-Armor Rounds

Streaks

  • UAV
  • Bomb Drone
  • Counter UAV
  • Care Package
  • Cluster Mine
  • Mortar Strike
  • Sentry Gun
  • VTOL
  • Overwatch Helo
  • Wheelson-HS
  • Stealth Bomber
  • Chopper Gunner
  • Emergency Airdrop
  • Gunship
  • Advanced UAV
  • Juggernaut

Maps and Modes

Hardpoint

  • Al Bagra Fortress
  • Breenbergh Hotel
  • Embassy
  • Mercado Las Almas
  • Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Search and Destroy

  • Al Bagra Fortress
  • Breenbergh Hotel
  • El Asilo
  • Embassy
  • Mercado Las Almas

Control

  • Al Bagra Fortress
  • Breenbergh Hotel
  • El Asilo
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy