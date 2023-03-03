Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Forecasted snowstorm alters several Greater Lansing girls basketball district finals

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DNx4_0l6f9bQd00

The quest to claim district championship trophies will have to wait a day for several Greater Lansing girls basketball teams.

The forecasted snow scheduled for later Friday has led to several district finals shifting to Saturday.

Among those is a Division 2 top-10 ranked matchup between No. 6 Haslett and No. 9 Lansing Catholic slated to take place at Eaton Rapids. CAAC Red champion Haslett and CAAC White champion will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A district final matchup between CAAC Blue champion Holt and Jackson Northwest, who were both receiving votes in the final Division 1 rankings, has been moved to 6 p.m. Saturday.

CMAC champion and No. 6-ranked Dansville will try to repeat as district champions when it hosts league rival Laingsburg in a Division 3 final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The rematch of a regular-season matchup between Pewamo-Westphalia and Ovid-Elsie will now take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bath.

Defending Division 4 state champion Fowler and Portland St. Patrick, who were among the CMAC's top teams, will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fowler in a district final.

Olivet's Division 2 district final slated to take place against host Vicksburg has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several other district finals had their times moved up from 7 p.m. starts to earlier Friday.

More: These are the district pairings, results for Greater Lansing girls basketball teams

Friday’s games

At Lakewood: Portland vs. Ionia, 4:30 p.m.

At Leslie: Stockbridge vs. Springport, 5 p.m.

At Waverly: DeWitt vs. Grand Ledge, 5:30 p.m.

At Flint Hamady: Owosso vs. Durand, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Eaton Rapids: Haslett vs. Lansing Catholic, 1 p.m.

At Bath: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Ovid-Elsie, 1 p.m.

At Fowler: Fowler vs. Portland St. Patrick, 1 p.m.

At Mason: Holt vs. Jackson Northwest, 6 p.m.

At Vicksburg: Olivet vs. Vicksburg, 6 p.m.

At Dansville: Dansville vs. Laingsburg, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Forecasted snowstorm alters several Greater Lansing girls basketball district finals

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy