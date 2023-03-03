Forecasted snowstorm alters several Greater Lansing girls basketball district finals

The quest to claim district championship trophies will have to wait a day for several Greater Lansing girls basketball teams.

The forecasted snow scheduled for later Friday has led to several district finals shifting to Saturday.

Among those is a Division 2 top-10 ranked matchup between No. 6 Haslett and No. 9 Lansing Catholic slated to take place at Eaton Rapids. CAAC Red champion Haslett and CAAC White champion will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A district final matchup between CAAC Blue champion Holt and Jackson Northwest, who were both receiving votes in the final Division 1 rankings, has been moved to 6 p.m. Saturday.

CMAC champion and No. 6-ranked Dansville will try to repeat as district champions when it hosts league rival Laingsburg in a Division 3 final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The rematch of a regular-season matchup between Pewamo-Westphalia and Ovid-Elsie will now take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bath.

Defending Division 4 state champion Fowler and Portland St. Patrick, who were among the CMAC's top teams, will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fowler in a district final.

Olivet's Division 2 district final slated to take place against host Vicksburg has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several other district finals had their times moved up from 7 p.m. starts to earlier Friday.

Friday’s games

At Lakewood: Portland vs. Ionia, 4:30 p.m.

At Leslie: Stockbridge vs. Springport, 5 p.m.

At Waverly: DeWitt vs. Grand Ledge, 5:30 p.m.

At Flint Hamady: Owosso vs. Durand, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Eaton Rapids: Haslett vs. Lansing Catholic, 1 p.m.

At Bath: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Ovid-Elsie, 1 p.m.

At Fowler: Fowler vs. Portland St. Patrick, 1 p.m.

At Mason: Holt vs. Jackson Northwest, 6 p.m.

At Vicksburg: Olivet vs. Vicksburg, 6 p.m.

At Dansville: Dansville vs. Laingsburg, 7 p.m.

