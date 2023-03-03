Video of Woman Showing Off Her New Kia Sportage Is Blowing Up on TikTok

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Someone once said Families are always rising and falling in America. The same is true of various car brands, like Kia ...

And in this video from TikTok user @xoxocelesttee1 you can see why Kia is quickly becoming one of the next big luxury car brands...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @celestemccray made sure to correct those in the comments section who were still uninitiated about how good Kia's are now when she wrote, "Y’all are confusing the old models with the new models. Do your own research!! Kia’s have become extremely reliable and safe over the years.”

With TikTok user @somewhereinpa_ sharing that they actually, "Traded my Kia for a Benz and I can’t wait to get a Kia again.” With TikTok user @user82728292839293 adding that, "My 2010 Kia is still holding up just fine. The newer ones are even better too, you’ll be fine.”

While TikTok user @jamariajarie wrote that, "Everyone literally says the same thing about EVERY car. Guess we just have to take a chance. LOL…”

With fellow Kia enthusiast and TikTok user @alleyhathaway spreading the Kia love further when she wrote, "Love the Sportage!!! Just got my jungle green x-line this week. Obsessed.” To which TikTok user @anisachi added, "The new Kias are so nice!”

While TikTok user @ethankprice shared that, "As I’m sitting in my Kia, I'm drinking out of my Stanley, watching this video LOL...”

Well what do you think? Is her new ride pretty snazzy or what?

