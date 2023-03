The development firm working to reinvent a collection of old warehouse buildings into a cohesive urban destination called Rockwell Park has landed a grocery store to anchor the retail mix at the North Point Breeze redevelopment.

Rockwell Park Development, a subsidiary of ICON Development LLC, announced that Fresh International Market has signed a lease to take the 23,000-square-foot Apollo building.

Al Lardo, a principal of the development firm, said a final deal with Fresh International Market, a growing grocery operator that has expanded beyond its origins specializing in Asian foods to serve a wide variety of grocery items, took about 13 months to complete.

“We’re really excited,” he said, expecting the new market to be the kind of “place-making tenant” that will help to expand the draw of the larger surrounding development.

