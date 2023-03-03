Run! Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale at Zappos' Big Winter Blowout Right Now, But Only Until Tomorrow

Make like Reese Witherspoon and run to Zappos for a $112 Hokas deal.

Zappos' 60% off sale already has shoe lovers in a frenzy. But sneakerheads and stylish runners are simply floored right now. While they pick their jaws off the floor, you'll want to hurry up and beat them to the bunch.

Here's the deal (literally). Reese Witherspoon is a massive fan of Hoka Clifton 8's, and they're currently part of Zappos' 60% off sale .

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Zappos

The low-top cushioned sneakers are typically $140. But you can currently get Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers for $111.95 at Zappos . They're on sale in nine colors, including the black and white ones Reese has worn on jogs around California.

But of course, they're selling fast. These cool summer song/ice flow sneakers are still available in most sizes, though.

Zappos

Why does Reese favor the running shoes so much? She's never dished on them, but we can take plenty of educated guesses. The shoes, products of French brand Hoka, are lauded for their cushioned midsoles that do more than make you feel like you're jogging on clouds. The cushioning gives the shoes shock absorbency, which sports your arches, protects joints and helps you avoid injuries (and get benched.

Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The shoes aren't simply fashion statements. They're loved by podiatrists . Hoka Clifton 8 shoes have a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association .

And they're durable to boot. Rubber at the toe and heel ensure these shoes will withstand whatever you throw at them as you strive for new PRs in 2023.

Zappos customers are obsessed. Most raters — 70% — gave the Hoka 8 sneakers a 5/5.

"Before I purchased these running shoes, I was considering having hip replacement surgery because of the constant pain that I was experiencing. The day I started wearing these, the pain mostly disappeared. I wish I'd discovered these years ago," raved one on-the-mend fan.

"These are by far the prettiest Hokas yet," gushed another.

"This amazing shoe fits like a dream. From the moment I first put them on, they fit perfectly, and I didn't need to break them in, a sure sign of a well-designed shoe," wrote someone else. Hoka Clifton 8, $111.95 at Zappos