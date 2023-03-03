Change location
Amazon Halts Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia As Part Of Restructuring Amid Macro Uncertainties
By Anusuya Lahiri,5 days ago
Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is halting construction on its second headquarters near Washington. John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, confirmed the pause in a statement to Bloomberg News. Schoettler said...
