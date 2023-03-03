Change location
See more from this location?
Kentucky State
wkyufm.org
Friday's extreme weather impacts communities across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana with power outages, downed trees, and overturned semis
By WKU Public Radio,5 days ago
By WKU Public Radio,5 days ago
Over 400,000 Kentucky residents were without power Saturday morning following severe weather that moved through the region on Friday. Emergency services and firefighters have been...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0