Hybrid dispensary approved for Route 83 in Vernon

A hybrid cannabis dispensary will open on Route 83 in Vernon after the planning and zoning commission approved the proposal on Feb. 16.

It will be in a building at 234 Talcottville Road that was once a bounce house, first Jumpin’ Johnny’s, then KidZone. It is next door to what used to be Little Mark’s Big BBQ, which is now being converted into a Square Peg Pizza.

At the commission meeting, one local business owner, William Goff, spoke in support of the proposal. Several others spoke in opposition. The commission voted 6-1 to approve. Iris Mullan cast the only opposing vote.

The dispensary will be operated by Prime Wellness of Connecticut . Benjamin Tinsley of Prime Wellness submitted the proposal. Tinsley did not respond to requests for comment.

Prime Wellness is owned by Acreage Holdings of New York City. Acreage owns Prime Wellness of Connecticut, a medical dispensary in South Windsor, and hybrid locations in Montville and Danbury, both called The Botanist.

Hybrid dispensaries sell both medical and adult-use cannabis. A dedicated counter is set aside for those holding medical marijuana certifications.

Medical patients have access to cannabis products with higher THC potency and cannabis in pill or tablet form and can buy up to five ounces a month. Medical customers are not taxed because medication is nontaxable.

