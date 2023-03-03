Open in App
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Announces ‘Gravel & Gold’ Tour Featuring Tracy Lawrence, Shane Smith & The Saints, Molly Tuttle & More

By Brady Cox,

5 days ago

Last week, Dierks Bentley treated fans to his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold.

It was a solid album from top to bottom, one that he called his “best country music yet.”

With that being said, ol’ Dierks is turning things up another notch, as he’s just announced his Gravel & Gold Tour, kicking off this summer.

The Arizonan expressed his excitement for the new tour:

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived. With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…

I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music.

I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR.”

The tour kicks off on June 1st at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada, and rounds out August 26th at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and features 28 cities in total.

And on top of that, he’s bringing a stellar group of acts along with him, including the likes of Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, and Hailey Whitters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yzYM_0l6ex2Uz00

Check out the full list of stops and see if Dierks is coming to a city near you:

6/01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
6/02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/03 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
6/04 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race
6/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
6/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
6/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
7/08 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
7/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
7/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7/21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
7/27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
7/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
8/03 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino
8/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
8/10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
8/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
8/17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
8/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

The post Dierks Bentley Announces ‘Gravel & Gold’ Tour Featuring Tracy Lawrence, Shane Smith & The Saints, Molly Tuttle & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Billy Strings, Ryan Bingham, Hailey Whitters And More To Play 2023 Bourbon And Beyond Festival In Kentucky
Louisville, KY8 hours ago
CMA Fest Releases 2023 Lineup Featuring Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, And Many More
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Calabasas, CA27 days ago
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Austin, TX26 days ago
People furious at Brittney Griner announcement
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Aaron Carter’s Mom Reveals Shocking Photos Surrounding Son’s Death, Calls Out Police
Lancaster, CA6 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy