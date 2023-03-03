Rising prices? Tough rules? Spring Breakers don’t care — they’re headed to South Florida

A group of students grill dinner outside of the Blarney Castle Motel in Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break 1977. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The price of everything may be going up, but that isn’t likely to stop the annual throng of Spring Break college students from descending on South Florida for booze, beach-time, nightlife — and maybe even some shopping.

The annual vacation rite, triggered in the 1960s by the hit film “Where the Boys Are” in Fort Lauderdale, is kicking off in earnest this weekend for a six-week run through mid-April. Last year’s revelry was a landmark comeback moment for a hotel and restaurant industry that reeled for two years from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, visiting students have started to descend on the city with some visitors hailing from colleges and universities that took breaks shortly before the season’s formal start. And local authorities are gearing up special initiatives to keep them safe from lethal drugs while ensuring civil conduct.

Early birds

Outside a deli near the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, three women from Assumption University, a liberal arts school in Worcester, Mass., took in lunch and were quickly chatted up by a pair of visiting California soccer players who are in town for a tournament on the beach.

The common topic: the snow back home. (Yes, heavy snow has blanketed parts of California, too).

Adhering to Spring Break austerity, upper-class students Olivia Johnson, Sophia Noel and Audrey Strmiska said they were sharing a hotel room and flew south on the cheap, booking off-peak flights last Tuesday for $200 roundtrip aboard JetBlue Airways.

Why Fort Lauderdale? “I’m a beach girl,” Noel said. They also said they feel comfortable here.

Despite an invitation from soccer players Jordi Lozada and Ramiro Sanchez to catch their tournament over the weekend, the trio had to pass. They were scheduled to return home — to another fresh snowfall in Massachusetts — on Friday.

Another strong season expected

Although some students were early arrivals, this year might see a modest easing in visitor traffic versus 2022, tourism officials say, as wanderlust students test rival destinations such as the Bahamas, Mexico and various Caribbean islands that were off-limits last year due to COVID-related travel curbs.

“The beach hotels are telling us that demand has slowed down a little bit,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, Broward County’s tourism promotion and marketing agency.

“I know rates have come down a little bit,” she said. “There will be a lot of traffic and a lot of people here through March and April.”

Milton Segarra, chief marketing officer for Discover the Palm Beaches, the promotion agency for Palm Beach County, said “demand looks really strong for Spring Break when compared to last year.”

“We’re known as being the gentler side of Florida with 47 miles of coastline,” he said. “This is a destination that welcomes all visitors.”

Passenger traffic through Palm Beach International Airport is strong, he said, with forecast year-over-year increases of 20% in March and April.

“All indicators are extremely positive,” he added. “On top of that the surge [in demand] for hotel rooms over the next seven weeks is strong.”

Airlines and airports are expecting a continued lift in traffic from last year’s surge.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a major landing spot for not only Spring Breakers but cruise line passengers headed for Port Everglades, is likely to see an uptick in passengers after discounter Spirit Airlines and newcomer Avelo add flights from Texas, the Mid-South and Midwest this month.

“Chicago and the Detroit area are in our top 10 markets at least for downtown Fort Lauderdale,” Ritter said.

Miami International Airport, which took the title as the state’s busiest in 2022, is enjoying a carryover from last year, averaging 150,000 passengers daily.

“We expect that upward trend to continue in March, when Spring Break periods for colleges and grade schools are scheduled throughout the month,” spokesman Greg Chin said.

Fort Lauderdale ranked sixth in an annual survey of domestic spring break destinations released Wednesday by Allianz Partners USA, the travel insurance and assistance company. Orlando again was No. 1 while Tampa and Miami checked in at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.

Internationally, Europe is regaining popularity among Americans due to the strong dollar, according to both Allianz and AAA. Still, there’s no place like the beach, and Broward County has eight cities lining the Atlantic: Deerfield Beach. Pompano Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Hollywood and Hallandale Beach, Ritter noted.

“While London and Paris made moves on the international roster this year, fun in the sun is a Spring Break theme that continues to drive most of Americans’ destination selections,” Allianz spokesman Daniel Durazo said.

Money to spend

Rising prices, while potentially an object to cash-challenged students on a budget, is not an object for many Spring Breakers, namely those who stay in downtown hotels.

Ritter acknowledged eavesdropping on a recent lobby conversion among a group of young women at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. They were discussing a choice of what to do next: Hit the beach or go shopping?

They decided on shopping.

“Which is what we want,” Ritter said. “We hope they do a variety of things.”

That’s especially the case, she added, when they’re carrying their parents’ American Express Platinum cards.

Tim Petrillo, CEO and founder of The Restaurant People, which operates multiple restaurants in the area, said his establishments aren’t changing prices for Spring Break.

“Typically it’s a … game we don’t like to play in just because our restaurants tend to be more upscale and it would somewhat hinder our regular customers,” he said.

But he believes the city’s tourist season is “in a good place today” because of its mixed clientele.

“You have the college spring breaker, they’re looking for sun, fun and inexpensive food and alcohol,” Petrillo said. “The families are a totally different vibe. They’re going to attractions that aren’t necessarily the beach. You’ll see a lot of families here on Spring Break.”

But they won’t be at the venerable Elbo Room bar at the corner of State Road A1A and the end of East Las Olas Boulevard. They’re mainly at the bigger hotels to the north such as the W and Hilton.

“We’ve had a really solid season so far and we’re happy with that,” Petrillo said. “We’ve had a better-than-expected season.”

Mature vacationers only

Downtown restaurateurs and bar owners are fairly uniform in their desire to attract “responsible” patrons who don’t disrupt their establishments, said Emmi Guerra, co-founder of the Breakwater Hospitality Group, which operates The Wharf Fort Lauderdale farther inland on West Las Olas Boulevard,

“We studied the landscape and after our first year open, we saw crowds that come from Spring Break,” he said. “Some of it is good and there are some people who I guess just don’t know how to act. We welcome those who are responsible. The best way to do that is raise the age limit for the people with out of state ID.”

At The Wharf, it’s 23.

“I think Spring Break is great for the city and great for the economy and I think it’s great for the restaurants,” Guerra said. “For our business in particular we like the people who are the older tourists. We like to think of ourselves as more of a social venue than a party venue. We hope to attract people from the mid 20s and up.”

Dev Motwani, managing partner of Merrimac Ventures in Fort Lauderdale, recalls when his family bought several beach area hotels in the 1980s, around the time that the city fathers became fed up with student visitors trashing hotel rooms, spreading mayhem and not spending much money.

“They did bring money, but they brought mayhem for sure,” he said. “You made the majority of your money for six weeks during Spring Break. That was the only business you had. They put 10 in a room, they beat up the property and were more interested in buying 50-cent draft beers. That’s when the city fathers said we want to change our image and destination to be a more family-oriented upscale resort destination.”

In turn, Merrimac has followed that upward trajectory over the years, participating in the development of the Conrad Hilton and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, among others, across from the beach.

“In general we are exactly what we set out to be, a more upscale family-oriented destination,” Motwani said. “We have a diverse mix of visitors. Part of that continues to be Spring Breaker but the Spring Breakers now have to follow the rules.”