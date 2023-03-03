Katy Perry Holds Court in Vintage Bob Mackie Gown at ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love’ Special

33 Photos

Katy Perry chose a vintage Bob Mackie gown for the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Katy Perry at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special on Thursday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The singer wore a black mermaid-style gown from the veteran designer, which had an asymmetric neckline and was adorned from top-to-bottom in shimmering chains. Perry’s ensemble gave a winter-ready spin to red-carpet dressing, with a fur-lined hood. Her hair, which was styled in 1920s finger waves, brought together her vintage look. Perry’s longtime stylist Tatiana Waterford helped dress the singer for the event.

The songstress joined other stars for the evening, including Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph, Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett herself.

Mackie, who was the costume designer for all the performers on “The Carol Burnett Show” from 1967 to 1978, also attended the event and posed for pictures with Cher.

Katy Perry at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special on Thursday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Perry’s schedule is packed. The singer is continuing as a judge on “American Idol,” the sixth season of which premiered Feb. 19 on ABC. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are the other judges in the singing competition, along with Ryan Seacrest as the host. That same month, Perry talked about the new season on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where she donned a playful zebra-printed skirt and cropped top by The Attico.

Perry is back performing, just kicking off “Play,” her Las Vegas residency on Feb. 15 at Resorts World Theatre. The singer also has her own shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections. Among the styles offered are combat boots, ballet slippers and T-strap sandals, along with recently added spring-themed footwear.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” is a two-hour TV program held to celebrate the icon’s upcoming 90th birthday. The special is set to air on April 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.