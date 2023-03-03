Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school district considers options including closing multiple buildings

By Brian KerhinAllyson Spottswood, FOX 11 News,

5 days ago
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A variety of school changes are being contemplated by the Green Bay Area Public School District's facilities committee, including multiple building...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Green Bay task force weighs future of historic West High School
Green Bay, WI50 minutes ago
INTERVIEW: Green Bay superintendent candidate Jenny Risner
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
INTERVIEW: Green Bay superintendent candidate Claude Tiller Jr.
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Green Bay schools celebrating National School Breakfast Week
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Oshkosh Flooding: A Matter Of When, Not If
Oshkosh, WI19 hours ago
Green Bay area school collects over 2,200 hygiene products for 'Help for the Homeless'
Allouez, WI2 days ago
Pulaski may soon have its solution to water concerns
Pulaski, WI5 hours ago
Storm Watch: Snow moving in Thursday night
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago
Appleton Area School District's recruitment event looking for educators of all levels
Appleton, WI1 day ago
Public Invited to Tour Neenah’s New High School as Construction Continues
Neenah, WI1 day ago
City of Green Bay: “Carts cannot be placed on snowbanks”
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Calling all women to help build a house. No skills required!
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Gillett students return to school after bomb threat
Gillett, WI12 hours ago
Another season at the PAC means another boost for Appleton businesses
Appleton, WI2 days ago
Paperwork error knocks Seymour school referendum off April ballot
Seymour, WI1 day ago
Menasha School Board chooses three finalists in superintendent search
Menasha, WI2 days ago
Family of Ashwaubenon homicide victim shares memories
Ashwaubenon, WI1 day ago
Investigation of Aspiro Fire Continues
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Clintonville Girl Scout fundraises to create dog park
Clintonville, WI2 hours ago
Neenah Plan Commission pulls proposal to change zoning protest requirements from agenda [AUDIO]
Neenah, WI1 day ago
Three Wisconsin wholesale dealers have licenses revoked, don’t appeal the decision
Beaver Dam, WI10 hours ago
St. Norbert College names Packers president commencement speaker
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Major housing project planned near Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for North-Central and Northeast Wisconsin
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Neenah, WI8 hours ago
Resch Center, nearby businesses ready for girls state basketball tournament
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
City of Green Bay: Household Trash Overflow Collection Announced
Green Bay, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy