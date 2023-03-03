Ross Chastain connected to big NASCAR sponsor for 2024 and beyond

Ross Chastain entered the 2023 NASCAR season looking to finish one place higher than last year. As the checkered flag flew at Phoenix Raceway in November 2022, Team Penske driver Joey Logano claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Meanwhile, Chastain finished in third place behind the Team Penske duo of Logano and Ryan Blaney. It meant the driver of the No. 1 car for Trackhouse Racing finished second in the Cup Series point standings.

Chastain’s brand has continued to grow on and off the race track with a dominant performance during Stage 1 and 2 at Auto Club Speedway last weekend; however, he fell short of Kyle Busch. But, major news came out this week that will soften the disappointment last Sunday.

Ross Chastain linked to major NASCAR sponsor for 2024 and beyond

Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain leads Kevin Harvick during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Trackhouse Racing making huge strides in the NASCAR Cup Series, it appears that others have taken notice. This includes a very major Cup Series sponsor for one of Stewart-Haas Racing’s four entries.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, Chastain and Trackhouse Racing are the likely favorites to grab Busch Light , the sponsor for Kevin Harvick, for the 2024 season and beyond. Stern said this suggests the sides have been in deep discussions.

This would be a major grab for the organization and one that makes sense for all parties involved. Chastain is a major NASCAR talent and a driver who will be around the sport for many, many years to come.

A spokesperson for Busch Light said the following when asked about its future and how Trackhouse Racing, specifically the driver of the No. 1 car, has been labeled as the favorite to acquire their services for next season.

“Busch Light has and always will be passionate about NASCAR. We continue to be invested in the sport as an official sponsor and will always find ways to show up at races and provide new opportunities for our fans in 2023 and beyond. When it comes to sponsoring new drivers, nothing is off the table.” Busch Light on Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain, and plans for 2024

This is an expected response as nothing is official yet. If Busch Light and Trackhouse Racing were to have a deal in place, a big announcement would take place when both sides are ready for one.

Stay tuned for the latest updates surrounding Busch Light possibly sponsoring Chastain and Trackhouse Racing for the 2024 NASCAR season and beyond.

