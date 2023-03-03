‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s’ Alex Borstein Sets “Deeply Personal” Comedy Special at Amazon (Exclusive)

Amazon is deepening its relationship with Alex Borstein .

In fact, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star is readying her first Amazon Original comedy special, which she’s titled Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits . It’s slated to hit on April 18th, four days after Maisel debuts its fifth and final season on the service. Fittingly, it was filmed at The Wolford Theatre, the fictional burlesque club from Maisel ‘s fourth season, and relied on the award-winning crafts team from the show.

The special, which comes as Borstein and her co-stars embark on another crowded awards season, is being billed as the three-time Emmy winner’s “deeply personal and wildly fictitious account of one woman’s attempt to f*** with perception.” Equal parts provocative and whimsical, the self-penned performance will include assists from Borstein’s muse and maestro, Barcelona-native musicians, Eric Mills and Salva Rey. It is the first special from the former Mad TV star.

Corsets & Clown Suits arrives as Borstein, who considered Barcelona home when she wasn’t filming Maisel , eases into her next professional chapter. Prior to the Prime Video hit, she was best known as the voice of Lois Griffin on Fox’s long-running animated hit, Family Guy. Over the course of a busy career, Borstein has also worked behind the camera, most notably as a writer on Showtime’s Shameless , and in front of it, as a star in HBO’s celebrated dark comedy Getting On . Still, it was on Maisel , as scrappy, tough-talking manager Susie Myerson, where she has gained visibility of a different kind and won a pair of Emmys and SAG Awards.

Corsets & Clown Suits is being produced by Amazon Studios with Borstein, Dhana Rivera Gilbert and Scott Ellis as executive producers and Sal Carino and Matthew Shapiro as producers. Maisel production designer Bill Groom, cinematographer M. David Mullen, music supervisor Robin Urdang, music consultant Stewart Lerman, set decorator Ellen Christiansen, sound editor Ron Bochar, sound mixer Mathew Price and editors Tim Streeto and Zana Bochar were all involved as well.

