Nicki Minaj takes shots on new 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze': Listen now

By Maia Kedem,

5 days ago

For the first single back since her Billboard Hot 100-topping smash "Super Freaky Girl" last year, Nicki Minaj is holding nothing back on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Referencing her 2018 hit and alter-ego “Chun-Li,” Nicki raps, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve / These wannabe Chun-Li’s, anyway, nǐ hǎo / Who the f*** told b****es they was me now?” over a sample of Lumidee ‘s 2003 smash “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).”

Ahead of dropping the track, Nicki fired a few warning shots, with a post announcing her new single with a little help from her “bad guy persona” Chun-Li. “#RedRubyDaSleeze tmrw night, ” she wrote in the caption. “Ghost writers all around the world are scrambling Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside.”

Check out the brand new track below.

