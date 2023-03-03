Nicki Minaj takes shots on new 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze': Listen now

For the first single back since her Billboard Hot 100-topping smash "Super Freaky Girl" last year, Nicki Minaj is holding nothing back on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Listen to Nicki Minaj Radio and more on the free Audacy app

Referencing her 2018 hit and alter-ego “Chun-Li,” Nicki raps, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve / These wannabe Chun-Li’s, anyway, nǐ hǎo / Who the f*** told b****es they was me now?” over a sample of Lumidee ‘s 2003 smash “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).”

Ahead of dropping the track, Nicki fired a few warning shots, with a post announcing her new single with a little help from her “bad guy persona” Chun-Li. “#RedRubyDaSleeze tmrw night, ” she wrote in the caption. “Ghost writers all around the world are scrambling Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside.”

Check out the brand new track below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram