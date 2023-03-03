Cody Gifford’s Gifford Media Group Options Film & TV Rights To Cold War Thriller ‘The Bucharest Dossier’

EXCLUSIVE : The Gifford Media Group has acquired film and TV rights to Harvard-trained physician-turned-novelist William Maz’s Cold War thriller The Bucharest Dossier from Oceanview Publishing.

The novel, published last year, follows CIA analyst and Romanian expat Bill Hefflin, who returns to his homeland after the gruesome murder of his former Harvard professor. He soon becomes embroiled in a high-stakes game of espionage with his mysterious KGB asset.

Oceanview has already ordered a sequel to Maz’s debut novel.

The Gifford Media Group was founded by writer-producer Cody Gifford , son of TV stalwarts Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford — the former the late Hall of Fame NFL player-turned-broadcaster and the latter the Emmy-winning former co-host of Today .

Cody Gifford’s WWII courtroom drama American Patriot was featured and subsequently optioned by The Black List. He is currently executive producing The Glory Game — his father’s memoir about the genesis of the modern NFL — with Basil Iwanyk’s Game1 Studios. He most recently executive produced director Rebecca Carpenter’s documentary about football and CTE, Requiem for a Running Back .

Born in Bucharest, Romania, Maz emigrated to the U.S. as a child, graduated from Harvard University and Mount Sinai School of Medicine and pursued his residency in anesthesiology at Yale. A practicing physician, he developed a passion for writing fiction and studied writing at Harvard, the New School, and The Writer’s Studio in New York City, and is now writing full time.

Gifford is represented by Greenberg Traurig’s Dan Black and APA’s David Saunders. Maz is represented by Gina Panettieri and Talcott Notch Literary Services.

