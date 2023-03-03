Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

What do the orange, green dots on my iPhone mean?

By Addy Bink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxniC_0l6enTML00

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve used Snapchat or your camera app recently, you may have noticed a green dot appear at the top of your iPhone. Or maybe it was an orange dot when you were on a FaceTime call or while recording a Voice Memo. But what do they mean?

If you’re confused by the dots, you aren’t alone.

Apple introduced the orange and green indicators when it rolled out iOS 14 in 2020 . That means that, as long as your iPhone is up-to-date (we’re on iOS 16 now) or if you recently purchased a new iPhone, you have these indicators.

One suffers burns when Vancouver encampment goes up in flames

According to Apple, both dots serve as a security feature. You’ll find them in the top right corner of your screen, above the service, Wi-Fi/LTE, and battery indicators.

The green dot indicates when an app on your iPhone is using either the camera or the camera and the microphone, Apple explains. The orange dot means an app on your iPhone was using just the microphone.

You’ll also be prompted to give an app permission to use your iPhone’s camera or microphone the first time you use the app, Apple notes.

If you notice an orange or green dot but aren’t sure which app is using your microphone or camera, you can check in the Command Center.

Arrest made after more than 500 plants seized from illegal marijuana operation

To do this, swipe down from the upper right corner. Once there, you’ll see a notification at the top of your screen, like the one seen below. If you tap on that notification, you can see the app that was using the microphone or camera, and if it was collecting any other data (like your location).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wC7lH_0l6enTML00
The Command Center, where you can see what app was recently using your microphone or camera. A notification will appear at the top of your screen while in the Command Center. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)
Once you tap on the notification in the Command Center, you can see what app was using your microphone or camera, as well as any other data it was collecting. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

Not a fan of the orange dot? You can change it to appear as a square by going to Settings, then Accessibility, then Display & Text Size. Once there, you can toggle Differentiate Without Color on. This feature only applies to the orange dot.

Neither dot will appear on your Apple Watch. You may, however, notice an orange microphone icon appear in the upper right-hand corner if your Watch is listening to your voice – this may happen when you’re talking to Siri, for example.

Here’s how much you’re likely to receive from Oregon’s record kicker in 2024

Because the orange and green dots are part of Apple’s privacy settings, you can’t turn either off.

Nexstar’s Scott Gustin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
14-year-old boy injured in SE Portland shooting, road closure in place
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Salt Lake City, UT7 hours ago
Family suing Airbnb, others over toddler’s deadly fentanyl exposure
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Pete Davidson, actress Chase Sui Wonders involved in crash in Beverly Hills: reports
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Salem police: 2 arrested after bar fight leads to car chase, gunfire, crash
Salem, OR2 days ago
SoFi Bank sues to block Biden’s student loan payment pause
Washington, DC2 days ago
Photos show blue heron capture baby alligator
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Wife of American kidnapped in Mexico speaks out
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Human skeletal remains discovered in Milwaukie wooded area
Milwaukie, OR2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy