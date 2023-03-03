Open in App
Charleston, WV
WBOY 12 News

Brewery district announced in Charleston, West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor,

5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Craft beer enjoyers in Charleston now have a place to call home. It is called Brewers Row along Summers St. in downtown Charleston.

The breweries include Bad Shepherd Beer Company , Fife Street Brewing and Short Story Brewing , according to a press release from the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau also announced a Brewers Row Passport that challenges craft beer drinkers to drink three beers from each brewery to win a Brewers Row-themed pint glass.

You can get a passport at any of the three breweries or at the CVB Information Station at the Capitol Market .

Other ways to participate are through social media by using #BrewersRowCWV or by downloading the Visit Charleston WV app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

“We couldn’t have joined the Charleston brewing scene at a better time,” Aaron Rote, co-owner of Short Story Brewing , said. “There is such a great energy on our block, and Brewers Row makes it official that this is the best street for craft beer in West Virginia!”

“With Bad Shepherd right down the street and Short Story moving in next door shortly after we opened, our vision quickly became a reality with three breweries on the same block,” Josh Dodd, co-owner of Fife Street Brewing , said. “We soon found out that Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau had a similar idea to promote a craft beer district, and after a quick conversation over a couple of beers, we joined forces to create Brewers Row.”

Bad Shepherd is inside Black Sheep Burrito at 702 Quarrier St., Fife Street is at 180 Summers St. and Short Story is at 186 Summers St.

Brewers Row is not the only place to get craft beer in Kanawha County. There is also Charleston Nano Brewery and Clendenin Brewing Company .

