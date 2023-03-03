Clovis Municipal Schools installs new gun detection system in facilities

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools recently provided information regarding the new gun detection system that was recently installed and became operational within district facilities.

According to a news release from the district, ZeroEye’s A.I. technology gun detection program became fully operational in district facilities this week, following what the district called an “extensive installation and testing process.”

Officials said the new system, which will be in the district’s 12 elementary, three middle and three high schools, is layered on top of existing security cameras, identifying “brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as three to five seconds from the moment of detection.”

“Our most important job is to keep children safe in school, and we have put in place a number of solutions to ensure that, in the case of an active shooter event, first responders will arrive on-site and defuse the situation as quickly as possible to save lives,” Loran Hill, the senior director of operations for the district, said in the release.. “ZeroEyes provides a critical proactive component to any layered security portfolio, which have traditionally been reactive. Many district decision makers across the country have been discussing reactive post-gunshot detection, but I have always been more interested in proactive, pre-gunshot detection and real-time actionable intelligence, which is where ZeroEyes excels.”

Officials said the technology can provide “accurate and actionable intelligence” on gun-related incidents, including a suspect’s appearance, clothing, and location. The technology can also determine if the weapon is lethal or not. However, officials did stress that the technology does not perform any facial recognition and receives images only when a gun has been identified.

Hill said this program will be implemented on between 500 to 1,000 cameras in the district, with more on order.

Hill added one reason they picked ZeroEye’s A.I. technology gun detection program was their privacy aspect. He said that ZeroEyes is not recording videos and not keeping clips of information about the schools.

The software can not detect other weapons, such as knives, but Hill said the district is looking into other weapon detection systems.

Hill added they are also working on other security measures for the district like pass-through detectors, which are similar to metal detectors and they are also working on getting increased security cameras across the district and electronic controls for all of the doors.

Hill said ZeroEyes’ program is a yearly fee and Clovis Municipal Schools is contracted for four years. He added that the contract was for $345,000.

Principal at Clovis High School, David Fredericks said this new system will provide the campuses with the one thing that is valuable during gun-related incidents. Time.

“That time we get back and that security software that is available to us now and that time we get back is precious and it’s the difference in the most precious commodity which is kids and so that to me is the sign of relief,” said Fredericks.

Hill added they love the system, but they hope they don’t see a detection from it.

“We don’t want to have to use this system. The system working correctly and we don’t have any alerts is what we are looking for. Going back to zero alerts, no gun violence in our community or our school and so we think it’s a wise investment,” said Hill.

