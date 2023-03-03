St. Andrew’s Episcopal School celebrates Texas Day with fun activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s Episcopal School put on a show as Pre-Primer through eighth-grade students and teachers dressed in western attire and experienced fun activities for the annual Texas Day celebration on Friday morning at the school.

Officials with the school detailed that the event celebrated Texas history and culture as all grade levels experienced fun activities. Early childhood had the chance to ride horses, race stick horses and learn how to rope and a fireman from the Amarillo Fire Department was in attendance to tell stories.

“It’s important for these kids to know where they’re from and to be proud of their state and to take pride in it just like they take pride in their school, said Laura Gabel, Asst. Head of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. “When they enjoy Texas day, they look forward to coming to school, when they enjoy their activities. They build community, they build connection with their teachers. They build memories.”

In addition, first and second graders visited a ranch for the day to meet with cowboys and witness horse demonstrations. The students also competed in a variety of cowboy competitions.

Officials noted that sixth through eighth grades experienced a performance from by the Tascosa Belles and learned how to two-step.

Additional special guests, according to officials, included the Amarillo Sod Poodles Mascot Ruckus and two guitar playing cowboys.

