Queens, NY
1010WINS

Man brutally stabbed by mob on Queens street

By 1010 Wins Newsroom,

5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A violent mob jumped and brutally stabbed a man multiple times on a Queens street Wednesday, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was exiting a residential building near the corner of 80th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Glendale when he was approached by five people around 8:30 p.m.

Police on Thursday released photos of three of the attackers. It's unclear what led to the assault.

The group punched and stabbed him multiple times before another 19-year-old man tried to intervene, police said. He grabbed the knife from one of the individuals and sustained a laceration to the finger.

The first victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and treated for multiple lacerations to the body.

The individuals fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

