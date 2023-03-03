Open in App
Wichita, KS
KNSS Radio

Wichita public schools want to stop students using a chatbot to cheat

5 days ago

Wichita Public Schools — USD 259 is working to stop students from using the chatbot “ChatGPT” to cheat in school.

Just two months after the chatbot launched last November, ChatGPT has more than 100 million users. Tech expert Bill Ramsey, CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions, says because the responses the chatbot gives are so well-crafted, it’s extremely difficult to tell you’re actually reading something written by AI.

For USD 259 staff, concerns students will use the chatbot to cheat are front and center.

“These are some new waters that we kinda live in education,” Rob Dickson, the Chief Information Officer for USD 259, said. “We block, obviously, access at school here, and our filter also follows those students home with the device.”

Dickson says the district has held training sessions for staff at nine different middle and high schools so far.

