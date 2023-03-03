The 2023 Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Local Chef Wins ‘Chopped,’ and More Metro Detroit News

Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces 2023 date.

Detroit’s annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition has announced that it will hit the streets of Corktown with tons of Irish-inspired fun on March 12, 2023, and more details on this year’s event.

Grants awarded to 16 Detroit projects led by real estate developers of color.

Capital Impact Partners has awarded grants to 16 Detroit real estate projects led by people of color . The grant totals $415,000 and will be broken into awards ranging from $10,000 to $75,000 and given to 19 alumni of the nonprofit’s Equitable Development Initiative.

Detroit chef wins The Food Network’s Chopped.

Mamba Hamissi, the owner of Detroit’s award-winning East African restaurant Baobab Fare, won the popular cooking competition during the episode on Feb. 28. Mamba and his wife Nadia are refugees who sought asylum in the U.S. through Freedom House Detroit and will donate $10,000 of their winnings to the non-profit.

Detroit tiki bar announces temporary hiatus.

The east side tiki bar Lost River posted on social media that they are taking a break to “rethink, retool, and reimagine” their space. The announcement went on to say that the hiatus “isn’t goodbye for good, but goodbye for now.”

Environmental Protection Agency pauses shipments of toxic waste to Michigan after backlash.

The shipments of toxic waste were originally en route to Romulus from the site of a recent train derailment in Ohio. The pause was announce the evening of Feb. 24, following statements and news conferences criticizing the lack of communication on the process .

The mystery of a long-lost ship found in Lake Huron has been confirmed.

The Ironton was a 191-foot cargo vessel that drowned in 1894, with only two of the seven on board surviving. A team of historians, archaeologists, and technicians located the wreckage in 2019 and have since confirmed it’s the Ironton .

A new food, co-working, and event space opens in Ann Arbor.

Venue is a 25,000-square-foot space featuring four restaurants for dine-in and take-out, a bar, lounge, and market. The building also has co-working spaces available for monthly rentals or day passes.

Poll reveals Michigan voters skeptical of EV and a college education.

The statewide poll by The Glengariff Group Inc. of Lansing and Detroit Regional Chamber found that the state nearly evenly divided between supporting and opposing electric vehicles, and that nearly 50% of Michigan voters don’t consider college to be worth the money.

This Michigan campground made Campspot’s list of best campgrounds in the country.

The Grand Rapids-based travel agency named Indian River RV Resort in Indian River the No. 1 best campground in the U.S.

Tim McGraw will headline the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown in May.

The country festival will take place May 20 at Pine Knob Music Theatre. McGraw will be the most prominent headliner for the event since the festival moved to the Clarkston venue in 2016.

Otus Supply in Ferndale abruptly closes.

Owners of the popular eatery announced its sudden closure in a Facebook post on Feb. 27. They point to a decrease in revenue after the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason. .

Lenawee resident arrested for threatening to kill Jewish officials.

The FBI arrested Jack Eugene Carpenter III for transmitting an interstate threat. Carpenter was in Texas while posting threats to kill Jewish people in Michigan’s government, including Attorney General Dana Nessel. He had a detention hearing in Detroit on March 3 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Detroit’s Mo Pop is pausing its annual summer festival.

In a social media post published Tuesday , organizers announced Mo Pop is “taking a break from the annual outdoor summer festival,” but that it will continue to exist in a new form.

The post The 2023 Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade, Local Chef Wins 'Chopped,' and More Metro Detroit News