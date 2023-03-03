Change location
See more from this location?
Florida State
WCJB
Environmentalists object to local development bills filed for 2023 Florida Legislative Session
By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida,5 days ago
By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida,5 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Environmental groups are raising concerns that legislative proposals would damage land-use planning and run counter to conservation efforts backed by Gov....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0