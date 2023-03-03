Kaleb Johnson leaving Rutgers football to join the Florida Gators in the SEC

Kaleb Johnson is leaving Rutgers football for a role on the Florida Gators football staff. The former Rutgers football standout offensive lineman is taking a new direction in his coaching career in a move that takes Johnson back closer to home.

A former All-Big East selection at Rutgers, Johnson was an undrafted rookie free agent who spent four years in the NFL. Following a season in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Johnson retired from football in 2019.

He spent the last three years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Rutgers football program. With this week’s move, he joins Florida as part of their Offensive Quality Control staff.

Johnson posted about joining the Gators staff on Twitter on Thursday evening:

At Florida, he will join former Rutgers offensive lineman Darnell Stapleton. Now an offensive line assistant with the Gators, Stapleton was one of the best linemen in the history of Rutgers football. He went on to an NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coming out of high school, Johnson was a three-star recruit according to Rivals. He played at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, FL.

