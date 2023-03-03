Open in App
Oxnard, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Editorial: For Latino youth, room to grow in Oxnard

By The Star Editorial Board,

5 days ago
As a new campus continues to rise in east Oxnard at the site of Del Sol High School, scheduled to open in the fall, the construction serves as a visible reminder of a demographic reality in Ventura County: Not only has Oxnard become by far the largest city in the county, but it is also the youngest of the county’s major cities.

Nearly 27% of the city’s 201,879 residents are under 18 years old, a significantly higher percentage than in Simi Valley (22.2), Thousand Oaks (21.0) or Ventura (20.5). Of all cities in the county, only Santa Paula, with 28.2% of its population under 18, is younger.

It is not difficult to establish a correlation between age and ethnicity in the county’s population data. The higher the percentage of Latino residents, the younger the city’s population.

This rising generation of youth is shaping the county’s demography.

According to the Census Bureau’s 2022 population estimates, Ventura County reached a demographic tipping point sometime between the April 1, 2020, Census and the bureau’s July 1, 2022, estimates. At some point during that 27-month interval, Latinos surpassed non-Hispanic whites as the county’s largest ethnic group. The breakdown is now 44.1% Latino, 43.6% non-Hispanic white.

It is heartening to see the Oxnard Union High School District — the only county school district that has seen consistent enrollment growth over the last decade — keeping pace with the demand for education with the imminent opening of its 13th school. A new freshman class will be admitted each of the next four years until the school has a full complement of high schoolers.

Even more heartening is the approach that Principal Terri Léon has taken in assembling a teaching staff for the new school. Of the 15 teachers hired so far, 11 grew up within a few miles of the campus.

When classes begin in the fall, it should be evident to students that opportunity exists to pursue higher education and become professionals, and that others from their community and background have seized it.

The ability of Ventura County, and indeed all of California, to thrive in the decades ahead depends in full measure on its success in educating this rising generation of Latino youth.

There remains a lag in educational attainment between Latinos and non-Hispanic whites, but some recent data are encouraging. The state Department of Education reports that among 2020 Latino graduates from Ventura County high schools, 67.9% enrolled in college. While that is significantly less than the 79.2% of non-Hispanic white graduates who enrolled in college, it is still substantial, and well above the statewide average among Latino graduates.

The presence of California State University Channel Islands, now in its 20th academic year, has helped narrow the gap. A majority of undergraduates at the campus are Latino — one reason, perhaps, why the percentage of Latino high school graduates from Ventura County who enroll directly into CSU is actually higher (9.6%) than the percentage of non-Hispanic whites (8.1%) who do so.

To the 575 or so young teens who will enroll next fall at Del Sol High, these thoughts of college enrollment and educational attainment aren’t what matter for now. Of more immediate impact is the knowledge that they will have a new campus, less crowded hallways, new opportunities, and an energetic staff waiting for them.

A big city with a lot of youngsters is giving them room to grow.

