Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Florida Times-Union

Kamiyah Mobley's family is victim again as brother is shot, killed in Jacksonville

By Harold Goodridge and Tristan Hardy,

5 days ago

He lost his newborn daughter in 1998 when a kidnapper walked out of a Jacksonville hospital with her as a newborn. On Wednesday he lost his youngest son.

Craig Aiken was reunited with his daughter Kamiyah Mobley 18 years later , but he'll never see his son again. Craivon Jaheem Aiken, 20, was shot to death inside an apartment along with another unidentified young man.

The Sheriff's Office said a suspect was tracked down and taken into custody a short time later but has not released his name or further details.

Aiken said he's unaware of the circumstances surrounding his son's death but said he's hoping it's a wake-up call to all parents.

Photos/Timeline: The abduction of Kamiyah Mobley from Jacksonville hospital

Shanara Mobley: 'I'm still lost,' she says after kidnapped daughter Kamiyah Mobley's case solved

Kamiyah Mobley/Alexis Manigo/Denise Williams: Baby Kamiyah's mystery solved, a family reunited and another fractured

"Tell your children you love them," he said. "... parents, fix any problem you have with your kids."

Aiken said he's still in shock.

"I'm confused. It's hard to believe," he said. "It's like I'm waiting for him to pull up and come see me like he did every day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfOWp_0l6ebseu00

On July 10, 1998, his infant daughter Kamiyah was abducted from what was then called University Medical Center (now UF Health Jacksonville) by Gloria Denise Williams. The South Carolina woman posed as a staff member and befriended then-15-year-old Shanara Mobley after wandering the hospital's halls, only to take whisk the child away hours later.

She was dubbed "Baby Kamiyah" during the frantic search, but the two disappeared for 18 years. Williams raised her as her own daughter Alexis Manigo in Walterboro, S.C. But as she grew older, she became suspicious in 2017 trying to get her Social Security card for a job application and was finally told by Williams she had taken her at birth.

A little more than a year later, the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to kidnapping and interference of custody and was sentenced to 18 years in prison .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgOrH_0l6ebseu00

Mobley's story was turned into a movie on TV's Lifetime network called “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” starring Niecy Nash as Williams.

Mobley posted several photos on Facebook Thursday morning of her with her brother with the caption: "It wasn’t about having a little brother for the first time, IT WAS ABOUT BEING YOUR BIG SISTER ... ILL LOVE YOU 5EVER LITTLE BROTHER."

Aiken said Craivon was the youngest of his eight children.

What little is known about Wednesday's shooting is that officers were called to The Square at 59 Caroline apartments at 5959 Fort Caroline Road about 6:30 a.m. and found Aiken and another male dead inside a unit.

A witness told investigators that the shooter stole a car, and they used GPS to track it down, the Sheriff's Office said. When officers tried to pull the suspect over, he ran into the woods. Police sent a K-9 in after him, and he was arrested.

This story first appeared on First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Kamiyah Mobley's family is victim again as brother is shot, killed in Jacksonville

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Elderly woman robbed outside Ponte Vedra Fresh Market after suspects offer her a 'blessing,' police say
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9-1-1 call reveals chaotic moments after JSO K-9 got loose neighborhood, attacked three people
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Callahan man shoots daughter, fires shot at her boyfriend, deputies say
Callahan, FL1 day ago
Deputies: Bradford County students arrested for writing 'hit list' on whiteboard
Jacksonville, FL10 hours ago
Man wanted in fentanyl death of child in Jacksonville arrested
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Teen arrested for possession of firearm at Orange Park Mall, deputies say
Jacksonville, FL5 hours ago
Loose Jacksonville police dog 'attacked' 3 people, caused severe wounds to victim, report says
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Jacksonville baby dies of fentanyl poisoning, second suspect in custody
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO K9 may return to service after escaping, biting three people in Jacksonville neighborhood
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Lake City man sentenced to life in prison after woman overdoses
Lake City, FL11 hours ago
Man accused in deadly Jacksonville crime spree that left officers injured pleads guilty
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO K-9 out of surgery after biting three people and being stabbed
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Person found dead inside burnt home, Sheriff’s ruling it a homicide
Hawthorne, FL1 day ago
Jacksonville police arrest 19-year-old murder suspect
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Clay County man arrested on charges of battery on a pregnant female, deputies say
Middleburg, FL11 hours ago
Jacksonville pastor says someone broke into and vandalized church before leaving pants behind
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Private ambulance transporting patient overturns in crash with truck on Northside
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Man shot, killed, 2 stabbed during fight near Northside house party
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Victim injured as a result of a late night shooting on Collins Road
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Crash involving ‘multiple patients’ in Northwest Jacksonville, firefighters say
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Jacksonville 17-year-old missing since Thursday after leaving 'concerning note'
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Lynchburg man set to go to trial in connection with deadly shooting at Iron and Ale restaurant
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Lake City man arrested for shooting at girlfriend
Lake City, FL1 day ago
SJSO: St. Johns County Deputy is ‘doing fine’ after motorcycle crash in Ponte Vedra
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
JSO: Police service dog gets out of fenced area, bites 3 people; K-9 stabbed during incident
Jacksonville, FL4 days ago
Man killed in early morning shooting on Trout River Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Four injured in shooting in Lake City, injuries not fatal
Lake City, FL3 days ago
Loose dog that bit 3 people in Jacksonville was escaped K-9
Jacksonville, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy