Kamiyah Mobley's family is victim again as brother is shot, killed in Jacksonville

He lost his newborn daughter in 1998 when a kidnapper walked out of a Jacksonville hospital with her as a newborn. On Wednesday he lost his youngest son.

Craig Aiken was reunited with his daughter Kamiyah Mobley 18 years later , but he'll never see his son again. Craivon Jaheem Aiken, 20, was shot to death inside an apartment along with another unidentified young man.

The Sheriff's Office said a suspect was tracked down and taken into custody a short time later but has not released his name or further details.

Aiken said he's unaware of the circumstances surrounding his son's death but said he's hoping it's a wake-up call to all parents.

"Tell your children you love them," he said. "... parents, fix any problem you have with your kids."

Aiken said he's still in shock.

"I'm confused. It's hard to believe," he said. "It's like I'm waiting for him to pull up and come see me like he did every day."

On July 10, 1998, his infant daughter Kamiyah was abducted from what was then called University Medical Center (now UF Health Jacksonville) by Gloria Denise Williams. The South Carolina woman posed as a staff member and befriended then-15-year-old Shanara Mobley after wandering the hospital's halls, only to take whisk the child away hours later.

She was dubbed "Baby Kamiyah" during the frantic search, but the two disappeared for 18 years. Williams raised her as her own daughter Alexis Manigo in Walterboro, S.C. But as she grew older, she became suspicious in 2017 trying to get her Social Security card for a job application and was finally told by Williams she had taken her at birth.

A little more than a year later, the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to kidnapping and interference of custody and was sentenced to 18 years in prison .

Mobley's story was turned into a movie on TV's Lifetime network called “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” starring Niecy Nash as Williams.

Mobley posted several photos on Facebook Thursday morning of her with her brother with the caption: "It wasn’t about having a little brother for the first time, IT WAS ABOUT BEING YOUR BIG SISTER ... ILL LOVE YOU 5EVER LITTLE BROTHER."

Aiken said Craivon was the youngest of his eight children.

What little is known about Wednesday's shooting is that officers were called to The Square at 59 Caroline apartments at 5959 Fort Caroline Road about 6:30 a.m. and found Aiken and another male dead inside a unit.

A witness told investigators that the shooter stole a car, and they used GPS to track it down, the Sheriff's Office said. When officers tried to pull the suspect over, he ran into the woods. Police sent a K-9 in after him, and he was arrested.

