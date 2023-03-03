Open in App
College Football HQ

Big Rule Change Could Come to College Football

By James Parks,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADxwI_0l6ebXJl00

The powers that be in college football are looking to make games shorter and now they have four rule change proposals on the table to do just that.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has proposed several options "to control the flow of the game and encourage more consistent game management."

Decision makers want to decrease the length of games.

College football games have increased slightly in length over the last five seasons, from 3 hours 16 minutes in 2018 to 3 hours 21 minutes in 2022.

College Football Rule Change Proposals

1. First down clock. "The game clock will continue to run when a first down is gained. Currently, the game clock stops when a first down is gained, and the clock restarts when the offense is awarded a first down. The game clock will continue to be stopped when a first down is gained during the last two minutes of either half."

2. Effort to reduce breaks. "Teams would be prohibited from calling consecutive team timeouts."

3. Penalties carrying over. "Penalties at the end of the first and third quarter would carry over and be enforced on the first play of the next quarter."

What's next?

Now the process moves to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will meet on April 20 to vote on whether to make the rule changes official.

The committee said these changes "would modestly reduce the number of plays in the game."

( NCAA )

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arch Manning’s chances of starting for Texas revealed
Austin, TX2 days ago
Look: Chris Beard Getting Mentioned For Another College Job
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Look: NCAA Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
Houston, TX2 days ago
People furious at Brittney Griner announcement
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL12 days ago
Look: New Team Predicted To Land No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
Watch: New Notre Dame special teams coach's epic fake fair catch return
Notre Dame, IN2 days ago
Texas Tech Makes Head Coaching Decision For Big 12 Tournament
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Chicago-area HS football team forfeits games in shocking scandal
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners legend tells 5-star recruit his decision 'should be easy now' following Michigan State coaching change
Norman, OK2 days ago
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban On When He'll Retire
Tuscaloosa, AL5 hours ago
Northwestern Announces Decision On Coach Chris Collins
Evanston, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy