Urban Knoxville: The national spotlight is on these Scruffy City musicians

Morgan Wallen shocked Knoxville this week when the East Tennessee native announced a live Thursday night show for Gibbs High School seniors. And on this week's "Saturday Night Live," Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini will make her debut alongside host and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.
But if that's not enough excitement for you, Adeem the Artist announced last week they will be opening in June for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in Arkansas. They also are heading on the Josh Ritter tour, which includes a stop at the Ryman Auditorium.
They will perform at Big Ears Festival on March 30, opening up for the Mountain Goats, which recently invited Adeem on tour. The four-day downtown Knoxville festival released its schedule this week and shared that David Byrne has joined the lineup to "discuss the goals and effects of solutions-based journalism."
That's especially exciting for us at Knox News, which keeps you up to date with the latest music news − and there's been a lot lately.
