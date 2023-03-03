Urban Knoxville: The national spotlight is on these Scruffy City musicians

This week's Urban Knoxville newsletter comes to you from Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter and urban explorer at knoxnews.com. Like our work? Share our free weekly newsletter with a friend.

Morgan Wallen shocked Knoxville this week when the East Tennessee native announced a live Thursday night show for Gibbs High School seniors. And on this week's "Saturday Night Live," Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini will make her debut alongside host and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

But if that's not enough excitement for you, Adeem the Artist announced last week they will be opening in June for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in Arkansas. They also are heading on the Josh Ritter tour, which includes a stop at the Ryman Auditorium.

Adeem the Artist recently joined "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast to perform and talk about their newfound national success, which included ranking on year-end lists by major music news outlets − and a special shoutout from Brandi Carlile.

They will perform at Big Ears Festival on March 30, opening up for the Mountain Goats, which recently invited Adeem on tour. The four-day downtown Knoxville festival released its schedule this week and shared that David Byrne has joined the lineup to "discuss the goals and effects of solutions-based journalism."

That's especially exciting for us at Knox News, which keeps you up to date with the latest music news − and there's been a lot lately.

Within the past few weeks, Thompson-Boling Arena announced Guns N' Roses will visit Knoxville Sept. 12, followed by KISS on Nov. 24. But first, The Chicks will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena July 29.

Keep up with all the shows coming to Knoxville using our concert calendar, compiled by Devarrick Turner, who recently spoke with rising star Ian Munsick ahead of his Feb. 24 show at The Mill & Mine.

Munsick previously toured with Morgan Wallen, bringing this newsletter full circle. Stay scruffy, Knoxville, and cheers to the weekend!

