UWGB women head to Indianapolis, Horizon League tournament semifinals

GREEN BAY – One win down, two to go.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team dominated Wright State 85-57 in a Horizon League tournament quarterfinal Thursday night at the Kress Center, taking the first step on a journey that they hope will end with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

This wasn’t supposed to be a game with much drama, considering the Phoenix received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed while the No. 9 seed Raiders entered with eight wins and lost the previous two meetings against UWGB this season by 20 or more points.

The Phoenix scored 14 of the first 16 points and led 22-4 with 3 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, essentially ending the competitive portion of the night before it even started.

UWGB was up 52-25 at halftime and by as much as 35 in the second half.

The Phoenix has scored 80 or more points five times this season after not doing it once in 27 games last season.

Sophomore forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz scored a game-high 18 points and was one of four UWGB starters to finish in double figures, including sophomore guard Cassie Schiltz (14), senior guard Sydney Levy (11) and sophomore guard Callie Genke (10).

The team shot 48.6% overall (34-for-70) and 42.9% from 3 (9-for-21).

“We always say we can never let off the gas,” Schiltz said about the fast start. “I mean, that team is a great shooting team. It definitely helps to get up early, get some momentum from the start. But the other team is never going to give up.”

Up next for UWGB: Purdue Fort Wayne

Now the fun really begins.

UWGB (26-4) will play No. 6 Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Monday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, with No. 2 Cleveland State facing No. 5 Northern Kentucky in the other semifinal.

UWGB is 6-0 against those three teams this season.

The Mastodons upset IUPUI in a quarterfinal Thursday, reaching the semifinals despite going just 9-11 in league play and entering the tournament losing five of their final seven games.

UWGB and PFW played a tight contest in a regular-season finale Feb. 25 at the Kress before the Phoenix pulled away in the final minute for a 70-64 win.

The game featured 10 lead changes and two ties, and the Mastodons shot better than the Phoenix (46.3% to 38.3%).

Of course, UWGB didn’t have much to play for after clinching a share of the regular-season championship and the top seed in the league tournament with a win over CSU two days earlier.

There will be plenty at stake this time.

UWGB coach Kevin Borseth wanted to enjoy the win over Wright State before thinking too much about PFW, but he knows what his squad will be up against.

“They play hard, they beat IUPUI, so they are a good team,” Borseth said. “We just have to go do what we do. Be who we are. That will be the biggest message we will have to the players.”

PFW’s best player is Amellia Bromenschenkel. The 5-foot-11 junior guard is averaging a team-high 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds and shooting 44.8% overall.

It also has one of the top defensive players in the 11-team league in 6-foot senior guard Shayla Sellers, who is second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points while adding 57 steals and 21 blocks.

UWGB held those two to a combined 14 points in the recent meeting. It instead was reserve guards Ryin Ott (18 points) and Aubrey Stupp (14 points) who did the most damage, shooting a combined 12-for-22.

The semifinals and championship game of the league tournament have been played at Farmers Coliseum since 2020, and the Phoenix is seeking its first tournament title and a trip to the Big Dance since the venue started hosting.

It has struggled offensively in each of its last two games played there, scoring 37 points in a title game loss to IUPUI in 2020 and 42 points in a semifinal defeat to CSU last year.

But this is both a different team and offense.

“This is the time of year when you have to play your best,” Borseth said. “But I think we trust our preparation. Our players work hard all year long and are working together.

“I feel like we are ready for the next test.”

Take a bow, Kevin Borseth, Sydney Levy, Bailey Butler

UWGB was well-represented when the Horizon’s postseason awards were released Monday.

Borseth was named the league’s coach of the year, the ninth time he has received the honor and the first since 2014. No other coach in league history is close to that number. Former Phoenix leader Matt Bollant is ranked No. 2 all-time for coach of the year awards with four.

“Staff of the year,” Schiltz said.

Borseth echoed those thoughts. He believes the award also is recognition for what assistants Megan Vogel, Sarah Bronk and Carly Mohns have done this season, along with director of basketball operations Patrick Bowlin.

“I don’t want to say we have never worked this hard as a staff before, but this staff has worked really hard over the course of the last so many years that it’s nice for them to be recognized,” Borseth said. “They put a lot of time and a lot of effort in, as does everybody. Every staff works hard.

“But I’m proud of our staff.”

Levy was named first-team all-conference after averaging a career-high 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the regular season. She started the final 22 games for the Phoenix and scored in double figures 17 times.

Sophomore point guard Bailey Butler was named to the league’s all-defensive team and was a second-team all-conference selection, one season after taking home both the freshman of the year and sixth player of the year awards.

Butler was the only Phoenix to start all 29 games and led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.25) and was tied for first with 117 assists.

She averaged 8.9 points, 4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.