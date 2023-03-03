Staunton man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two girls in county, ending cases

STAUNTON — A man who sexually abused two girls in two jurisdictions, and is already serving a 15-year Staunton sentence, won't face additional prison time following a hearing in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Jarrett E. Floyd, 23, of Staunton, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of rape and object sexual penetration in Augusta County. Last month in Staunton, he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and a count of aggravated sexual battery.

Previous evidence showed that Floyd either raped or fondled the victims several times over the course of about five years. The girls were under the age of 13.

The victims said they were sexually assaulted by force at various residences in Staunton and Augusta County.

Police arrested Floyd in January 2022.

In Augusta County Circuit Court on Friday, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador said the sexual assaults, while in two different jurisdictions, took place during the same timeframe. "This is an event that happened simultaneously, together," she said.

Meador said the two victims were consulted about the plea agreement that saw Floyd get no extra prison time on the Augusta County convictions. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a sentence that will run concurrently with the Staunton sentence.

Floyd, who must register as a sex offender, remains at Middle River Regional Jail. He will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his prison sentence.

