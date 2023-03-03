Open in App
Hattiesburg, MS
WJTV 12

Historic baseball exhibit to open at Smith Drug Co.

By Rachel Hernandez,

5 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A historic, three-month-long baseball exhibit is set to open at Smith Drug Company in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Hammond Smith and James Cohen, pharmacists and owners of Smith Drug Company , were longtime supporters of youth baseball. Their business sponsored local teams for many years, and the two men served as mentors to young baseball players.

The “Generations Strong: Let’s Play Ball!” exhibit will celebrate Smith Drug Company’s first year of being opened as a museum.

The exhibit will include a special baseball collection, which will feature photographs, baseball bats, caps, cards and other treasured memorabilia highlighting African American ball players.

Guests can explore the exhibit on Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. between March 25 and June 24.

An event will be held on from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 to kick-off the exhibit. All current youth baseball players who wear their team jersey will receive a “special treat.”

Two other special events will be held on Saturday, April 1. Joey Renard Gathright, a former Major League Baseball outfielder for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox will be sharing his story and signing baseballs while supplies last from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be a showing of the movie “Don’t Look Back: The Story of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige.”

The special events are free to attend. Smith Drug Company is located at 606 Mobile Street.

