East Palestine, OH
WDTN

New air quality results released in East Palestine

By Cris Belle,

5 days ago

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — A private, global research university based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania took an analysis of the air quality in East Palestine on Feb. 20-21 and shared the results Friday.

In an early morning press conference, representatives from Carnegie Mellon University explained their findings that show many pollutants are “within typical ranges” but mentions one chemical that needs to be watched.

“Our mobile sampling results show that for many of these pollutants, the concentrations are within typical ranges. Acrolein remains a chemical of potential concern,” said Albert Presto, Research Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and member at the Center for Atmospheric Particle Studies.

Presto explained that Acrolein levels were taken in both Pittsburgh and East Palestine, to compare, noting that higher acceptable levels of Acrolein are set for large cities, including Pittsburgh. Acrolein levels in East Palestine showed 5x lower to 3x higher than those in Pittsburgh.

EPA Acrolein data shows potential long-term health concerns, according to representatives at Carnegie Mellon.

When asked if they plan to do follow-up testing, Presto said that is to be determined.

“We don’t want to be redundant with EPA and state agencies,” he said.

He said the main takeaway from their testing shows that they found pollution concentrations similar to other cities and to what EPA has also found in East Palestine.

At a town hall meeting held Thursday night, one month after the toxic train derailment , residents voiced their frustrations saying how tired they are of hearing how well clean up efforts are going when their lives are falling apart.

Environmental advocate Erin Brockovich and water expert Bob Bowcock spoke Thursday on their investigative work into the village’s wells and well water following the derailment.

Bowcock, a former water utility manager in California, said the contaminants are expected to migrate over time, and it may be six to 12 months before they pose a threat to the water supply.

President Biden said Thursday he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, “ at some point ” in the wake of the derailment

“I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania,” Biden told reporters after leaving a lunch at the Capitol with Senate Democrats.

EPA continues to monitor surface water samples for analysis of including volatile organic compounds, butyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether. Click here for more .

