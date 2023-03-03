Alabama man charged with child sex crimes

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN ) — A 41-year-old Dothan man was arrested in Dale County on a warrant for child sex crime charges.

According to Dothan Police, Jonathan Wood was arrested in Midland City by U.S. Marshall Task Force officers Thursday on a warrant for two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

The warrant was from an incident that occurred in July 2022.

Wood was transported to Dothan by a DPD officer, where he was processed and then sent to Houston County Jail.

He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

Due to the nature and sensitivity of the case, police will release no further information.

