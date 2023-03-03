Lexington middle school suffers damage after fire breaks out during basketball game

Southern Middle School in Lexington suffered damage Thursday evening as a result of a fire, according to the fire department.

Maj. Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department said smoke was observed throughout the building when firefighters arrived after receiving the call.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage to two rooms and no injuries were reported.

A basketball game was going on inside the school when the fire broke out, Roberts said. Everyone involved was evacuated safely.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Fayette County Public Schools canceled classes across the district Friday due to incoming inclement weather.